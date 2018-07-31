All apartments in Orange
166 N Singingwood Street
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:48 AM

166 N Singingwood Street

166 North Singingwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

166 North Singingwood Street, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Move in to this spacious and modern home for the holidays! Features two spacious dual master suites (each with their own private bathroom), new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, recessed lighting, new blinds, new washer and dryer and remodeled bathrooms. The end unit home enjoys natural lighting, plenty of storage spaces, high ceilings, large balcony perfect for entertaining and views of mature trees! The one car garage also includes an additional 0.5 garage space perfect for storage or multiple motorcycles. Additional parking available in designated areas and the streets. As a resident, you'll also enjoy access to the community pool and are minutes from freeways, regional parks, schools and shopping centers. Text (949) 734-4680 for a private showing. Make sure you include your name, property address and email with your inquiry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 N Singingwood Street have any available units?
166 N Singingwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 166 N Singingwood Street have?
Some of 166 N Singingwood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 N Singingwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
166 N Singingwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 N Singingwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 166 N Singingwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 166 N Singingwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 166 N Singingwood Street offers parking.
Does 166 N Singingwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 166 N Singingwood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 N Singingwood Street have a pool?
Yes, 166 N Singingwood Street has a pool.
Does 166 N Singingwood Street have accessible units?
No, 166 N Singingwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 166 N Singingwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 166 N Singingwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.

