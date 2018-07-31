166 N Singingwood Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Move in to this spacious and modern home for the holidays! Features two spacious dual master suites (each with their own private bathroom), new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, recessed lighting, new blinds, new washer and dryer and remodeled bathrooms. The end unit home enjoys natural lighting, plenty of storage spaces, high ceilings, large balcony perfect for entertaining and views of mature trees! The one car garage also includes an additional 0.5 garage space perfect for storage or multiple motorcycles. Additional parking available in designated areas and the streets. As a resident, you'll also enjoy access to the community pool and are minutes from freeways, regional parks, schools and shopping centers. Text (949) 734-4680 for a private showing. Make sure you include your name, property address and email with your inquiry.