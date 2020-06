Amenities

Cozy single story home off Tustin St in Orange. Quiet street, perfect for kids. Comes fully furnished with pots, pans, appliances and furniture. A large family room is the focal point of the home, that leads out into a private and open backyard with a large grassy area. Great option for a family looking to relocate. Furniture can be moved out if a tenant has their own.