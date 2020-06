Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities pool

A large 6 Bedroom and 3.25 bath, 2 story Pool home. Close to Chapman University (1 mile) All appliances are included. Completely remodeled. All 6 Rooms are big. Central A/C and Heating.

Good quiet neighborhood.

Great for a large family or roommates. Can accommodate 6 OR 7 roommates with the large shareable master bedroom.

Chapman University students are welcome but must have a parent guarantor (ONLY ONE parent is required as a guarantor)