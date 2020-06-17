1440 E Mayfair Avenue

Amenities

Charming single story home close to schools, shopping and Chapman college. Clean and upgraded this home offers a large living room with wood floors, built in window seat, cozy fireplace with granite face and mantel, built in shelving and new window coverings*adjacent dining room also has wood floors, new window coverings and french door to the patio*Modern kitchen has white cabinetry, granite counters, decorative back splash, recessed lighting, stainless sink, dishwasher, gas stove, microwave and refrigerator*master bedroom is accented by fireplace, walk in closet, built in shelving, ceiling fan and wood floors* three additional bedrooms on the main floor also have wood floors & new window coverings* the spacious and private yard has covered patio, large grassy areas and is private and totally fenced* the extra storage shed is separate from the house and provides plenty of extra space for storage