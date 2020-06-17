All apartments in Orange
1440 E Mayfair Avenue
Last updated December 4 2019 at 11:25 AM

1440 E Mayfair Avenue

1440 East Mayfair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1440 East Mayfair Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charming single story home close to schools, shopping and Chapman college. Clean and upgraded this home offers a large living room with wood floors, built in window seat, cozy fireplace with granite face and mantel, built in shelving and new window coverings*adjacent dining room also has wood floors, new window coverings and french door to the patio*Modern kitchen has white cabinetry, granite counters, decorative back splash, recessed lighting, stainless sink, dishwasher, gas stove, microwave and refrigerator*master bedroom is accented by fireplace, walk in closet, built in shelving, ceiling fan and wood floors* three additional bedrooms on the main floor also have wood floors & new window coverings* the spacious and private yard has covered patio, large grassy areas and is private and totally fenced* the extra storage shed is separate from the house and provides plenty of extra space for storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 E Mayfair Avenue have any available units?
1440 E Mayfair Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 E Mayfair Avenue have?
Some of 1440 E Mayfair Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 E Mayfair Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1440 E Mayfair Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 E Mayfair Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1440 E Mayfair Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1440 E Mayfair Avenue offer parking?
No, 1440 E Mayfair Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1440 E Mayfair Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 E Mayfair Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 E Mayfair Avenue have a pool?
No, 1440 E Mayfair Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1440 E Mayfair Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1440 E Mayfair Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 E Mayfair Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1440 E Mayfair Avenue has units with dishwashers.
