All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 124 North Batavia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
124 North Batavia Street
Last updated June 27 2020 at 4:40 PM

124 North Batavia Street

124 North Batavia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

124 North Batavia Street, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This newly renovated, spacious apartment home is perfect! Everything is brand new inside! There is a garage and long driveway for parking. Inside the unit one can see and enjoy from a very strong and powerful central A/C system, washer & dryer, fresh paint & floors, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator includes filtered water system and ice) smart home equipment, and much more. On the exterior one will be able to see and enjoy a backyard, a massive avocado tree that offers tons of shade!
The unit is centrally located with the 57 and 5 freeways less than a mile away. Angel Stadium and Disneyland are also a few minutes as well. Next door you will find a shopping center with a 7/11, walking distance to the unit is the famous "Circle" a well known area for bars and restaurants.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 North Batavia Street have any available units?
124 North Batavia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 North Batavia Street have?
Some of 124 North Batavia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 North Batavia Street currently offering any rent specials?
124 North Batavia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 North Batavia Street pet-friendly?
No, 124 North Batavia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 124 North Batavia Street offer parking?
Yes, 124 North Batavia Street offers parking.
Does 124 North Batavia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 North Batavia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 North Batavia Street have a pool?
No, 124 North Batavia Street does not have a pool.
Does 124 North Batavia Street have accessible units?
No, 124 North Batavia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 124 North Batavia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 North Batavia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles