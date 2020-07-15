124 North Batavia Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This newly renovated, spacious apartment home is perfect! Everything is brand new inside! There is a garage and long driveway for parking. Inside the unit one can see and enjoy from a very strong and powerful central A/C system, washer & dryer, fresh paint & floors, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator includes filtered water system and ice) smart home equipment, and much more. On the exterior one will be able to see and enjoy a backyard, a massive avocado tree that offers tons of shade!

The unit is centrally located with the 57 and 5 freeways less than a mile away. Angel Stadium and Disneyland are also a few minutes as well. Next door you will find a shopping center with a 7/11, walking distance to the unit is the famous "Circle" a well known area for bars and restaurants.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.