124 North Batavia Street

Amenities
This newly renovated, spacious apartment home is perfect! Everything is brand new inside! There is a garage and long driveway for parking. Inside the unit one can see and enjoy from a very strong and powerful central A/C system, washer & dryer, fresh paint & floors, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator includes filtered water system and ice) smart home equipment, and much more. On the exterior one will be able to see and enjoy a backyard, a massive avocado tree that offers tons of shade!
The unit is centrally located with the 57 and 5 freeways less than a mile away. Angel Stadium and Disneyland are also a few minutes as well. Next door you will find a shopping center with a 7/11, walking distance to the unit is the famous "Circle" a well known area for bars and restaurants.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.