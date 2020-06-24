1219 E Fairway Drive

Amenities

Great Deal for a Single Level one bedroom home in this wonderful residential community in Orange. Separate private entrance to this spacious one bedroom one bath home, with a complete full kitchen and living room area. Nicely laid out with plenty of cabinets space. If you love to cook you are going to love this kitchen! The home also has a private patio to enjoy the outdoors with direct access from the bedroom. Your utility bill is a fixed additional $100/month (Super Low), which includes electricity, gas, water, trash, cable TV and Internet. Conveniently located with very easy access to Freeways 22, 55 and 5. Outdoors Enthusiast? There is a nearby walking trail. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis for additional deposit/fee. Credit and background check on all applicants 18+. Income criteria: at least 2.5 times rent amount.