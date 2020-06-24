All apartments in Orange
1219 E Fairway Drive
1219 E Fairway Drive

1219 East Fairway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1219 East Fairway Drive, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Great Deal for a Single Level one bedroom home in this wonderful residential community in Orange. Separate private entrance to this spacious one bedroom one bath home, with a complete full kitchen and living room area. Nicely laid out with plenty of cabinets space. If you love to cook you are going to love this kitchen! The home also has a private patio to enjoy the outdoors with direct access from the bedroom. Your utility bill is a fixed additional $100/month (Super Low), which includes electricity, gas, water, trash, cable TV and Internet. Conveniently located with very easy access to Freeways 22, 55 and 5. Outdoors Enthusiast? There is a nearby walking trail. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis for additional deposit/fee. Credit and background check on all applicants 18+. Income criteria: at least 2.5 times rent amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

