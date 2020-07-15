All apartments in Ontario
ReNew Mills
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

ReNew Mills

551 E Riverside Dr · (916) 367-4058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

551 E Riverside Dr, Ontario, CA 91761

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from ReNew Mills.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
game room
guest parking
internet access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!ReNew Mills is a controlled access community in the heart of Southern Californias Inland Empire. Residents enjoy the convenience of being minutes away from Ontario Mills shopping mall, the Toyota Arena, and the Ontario International Airport. Our 1 and 2-bedroom floorplans offer updated features and amenities that redefine modern apartment living. Common area amenities include outdoor grilling and picnic areas, a community swimming pool, and an on-site fitness center. Call today to schedule your personalized tour and learn why residents love calling our community home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow
Parking Details: One Covered assigned parking space per apartment. First Come First Serve Open Parking for additional cars or guests.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does ReNew Mills have any available units?
ReNew Mills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ontario, CA.
How much is rent in Ontario, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ontario Rent Report.
What amenities does ReNew Mills have?
Some of ReNew Mills's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is ReNew Mills currently offering any rent specials?
ReNew Mills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is ReNew Mills pet-friendly?
Yes, ReNew Mills is pet friendly.
Does ReNew Mills offer parking?
Yes, ReNew Mills offers parking.
Does ReNew Mills have units with washers and dryers?
No, ReNew Mills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does ReNew Mills have a pool?
Yes, ReNew Mills has a pool.
Does ReNew Mills have accessible units?
Yes, ReNew Mills has accessible units.
Does ReNew Mills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, ReNew Mills has units with dishwashers.
