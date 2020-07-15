Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments clubhouse coffee bar dog park e-payments game room guest parking internet access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!ReNew Mills is a controlled access community in the heart of Southern Californias Inland Empire. Residents enjoy the convenience of being minutes away from Ontario Mills shopping mall, the Toyota Arena, and the Ontario International Airport. Our 1 and 2-bedroom floorplans offer updated features and amenities that redefine modern apartment living. Common area amenities include outdoor grilling and picnic areas, a community swimming pool, and an on-site fitness center. Call today to schedule your personalized tour and learn why residents love calling our community home!