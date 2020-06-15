All apartments in Ontario
503 E. E Street

503 East East Street · (909) 375-1111 ext. 1167
Location

503 East East Street, Ontario, CA 91764
Parkside

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 503 E. E Street · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
ADORABLE CRAFTSMAN BUNGALOW REMODELED 1 BED 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME Downtown Ontario - ADORABLE CRAFTSMAN BUNGALOW IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN ONTARIO! Open style floor plan feels large yet cozy, nice size living room with classic builtins blended well with the latest updates and contemporary color scheme. Hardwood flooring, central air and heat make for comfortable and stylish living. Chef's kitchen with updated cabinets and counter-tops, recessed lighting and an adjacent laundry room. .Updated bathroom and good sized bedroom. Nice private backyard with plenty of room for entertaining or planting a garden. Centrally located in near shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Street parking, NO pets. WILL BE AVAILABLE APRIL 1 DRE# 01197438

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 E. E Street have any available units?
503 E. E Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ontario, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ontario Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 E. E Street have?
Some of 503 E. E Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 E. E Street currently offering any rent specials?
503 E. E Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 E. E Street pet-friendly?
No, 503 E. E Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ontario.
Does 503 E. E Street offer parking?
No, 503 E. E Street does not offer parking.
Does 503 E. E Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 E. E Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 E. E Street have a pool?
No, 503 E. E Street does not have a pool.
Does 503 E. E Street have accessible units?
No, 503 E. E Street does not have accessible units.
Does 503 E. E Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 E. E Street has units with dishwashers.
