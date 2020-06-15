503 E. E Street

Amenities

ADORABLE CRAFTSMAN BUNGALOW REMODELED 1 BED 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME Downtown Ontario - ADORABLE CRAFTSMAN BUNGALOW IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN ONTARIO! Open style floor plan feels large yet cozy, nice size living room with classic builtins blended well with the latest updates and contemporary color scheme. Hardwood flooring, central air and heat make for comfortable and stylish living. Chef's kitchen with updated cabinets and counter-tops, recessed lighting and an adjacent laundry room. .Updated bathroom and good sized bedroom. Nice private backyard with plenty of room for entertaining or planting a garden. Centrally located in near shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Street parking, NO pets. WILL BE AVAILABLE APRIL 1 DRE# 01197438



(RLNE3651239)