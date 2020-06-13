All apartments in North Highlands
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

4620 Kinsella Lane

4620 Kinsella Way · No Longer Available
Location

4620 Kinsella Way, North Highlands, CA 95841
Oakdale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
4620 Kinsella Lane Available 07/22/20 2bd/1ba Duplex with Garage near American River College - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located near Mytle & Auburn Blvd. Close to schools , parks, shopping, public transportation, American River College and more.

Amenities include living and dining areas, central heat & air, kitchen with lots of cabinet space, dishwasher, range, disposal, laundry hook-ups, 1 car garage, patio and fenced backyard.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $100.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.

For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015. The Available Date listed is an approximate move in date based on work that may be needed to prepare the home for a new tenant. The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.

(RLNE4873353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 Kinsella Lane have any available units?
4620 Kinsella Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Highlands, CA.
What amenities does 4620 Kinsella Lane have?
Some of 4620 Kinsella Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 Kinsella Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4620 Kinsella Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 Kinsella Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4620 Kinsella Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4620 Kinsella Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4620 Kinsella Lane does offer parking.
Does 4620 Kinsella Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4620 Kinsella Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 Kinsella Lane have a pool?
No, 4620 Kinsella Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4620 Kinsella Lane have accessible units?
No, 4620 Kinsella Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 Kinsella Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4620 Kinsella Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4620 Kinsella Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4620 Kinsella Lane has units with air conditioning.
