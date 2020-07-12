/
haggin park
101 Apartments for rent in Haggin Park, North Highlands, CA
2 Units Available
Oak Ridge
5443 College Oak Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Units Available
Hidden Creek
5100 Garfield Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
700 sqft
At Hidden Creek, our apartment homes are unusually large and offer all the luxuries of a comfortable home: spacious floorplans with walk-in closets, central heat and air conditioning and modern all-electric kitchens with two walk-in pantries for
1 Unit Available
5246 Palm Ave
5246 Palm Avenue, North Highlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
Fully remodeled duplex in great loacation - Property Id: 316721 Be the first to live in the fully remodeled duplex. This property has been updated with no expenses spared.
1 Unit Available
5822 Shadow Creek Drive
5822 Shadowcreek Drive, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
880 sqft
This unit has a beautifully updated kitchen! Featuring updated flooring, washer and dryer, garage and a nicely shaded and private back patio.
1 Unit Available
4709 Amber Lane #4
4709 Amber Lane, North Highlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
756 sqft
Affordable Home! - This two bedroom, one bath unit has it's own front patio, as well as a small side yard. Granite counter tops in the kitchen, microwave and refrigerator are a plus! Small nook/dining area.
4 Units Available
Continental
4451 Manzanita Ave, Carmichael, CA
Studio
$1,185
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
965 sqft
Our mission is to provide you and your family with exceptional customer service each and every day! Our Studio, one bedroom and two bedroom homes are some of the largest in Carmichael! Each home features fully equipped kitchens, new energy efficient
3 Units Available
Hidden Oaks
5979 Devecchi Ave, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
925 sqft
Hidden Oaks wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
1 Unit Available
5722 Hillsdale Blvd
5722 Hillsdale Boulevard, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
933 sqft
Foothill Farms Townhouse - Two bedrooms and one full bathroom upstairs. Laminate floors throughout with carpet on the stairway. New vanities in both bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
6098 Camden Circle
6098 Camden Circle, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1117 sqft
Two Story Townhome Unit w/ Attached Garage, Granite Countertops - This two story townhouse with attached single car garage features 2 bedrooms with additional den/3rd bedroom option. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
1 Unit Available
4908 Tacomic Drive
4908 Tacomic Drive, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
4908 Tacomic Drive Available 07/24/20 Very Nice Foothill Farms 2bd/1ba Duplex with Garage - This Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento off Hillsdale Blvd between Elkhorn & Walerga.
1 Unit Available
4919 Harrison St
4919 Harrison Street, North Highlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
4919 Harrison St Available 07/24/20 Spacious 2bd/1ba North Highlands Duplex with Garage - This Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located in North Highlands near Madison Avenue & I80, close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation,
1 Unit Available
6041 Northcrest Circle
6041 Northcrest Circle, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
992 sqft
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/exRYIHJNqVM Please call Ben at (916) 789 - 3503 with any questions regarding this property or the application process.
1 Unit Available
6353 Meadowvista Dr
6353 Meadowvista Drive, Carmichael, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1905 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home! This property includes : -Attached 2 car garage -Living room, dining room, and family room with a fireplace -Carpeting throughout -Large kitchen with a breakfast nook, refrigerator, gas stove, and a
1 Unit Available
4705 Hayford Way
4705 Hayford Way, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
840 sqft
Don't miss this charming condo in Sacramento! This home includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a nice private patio! Kitchen includes granite counter tops, gas stove and refrigerator.
1 Unit Available
6305 Templeton Drive
6305 Templeton Drive, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
936 sqft
Fenced Yard, Attached Garage - 3 Bedroom Home For Rent - Refrigerator included. Backyard patio. Fireplace in living room. Attached two car garage. Available SOON. (RLNE5735012)
1 Unit Available
4428 Greenholme Drive #2
4428 Greenholme Drive, Foothill Farms, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
900 sqft
Townhome for Rent! Close to American River College! - This updated Town-home is ready for your family All new Kitchen, Bathrooms & Flooring! Shared '2' car garage with remote (1 space with storage) NO pets, allowed.
1 Unit Available
6139 Via Casitas
6139 Via Casitas, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1380 sqft
NICE TWO-STORY TOWNHOUSE IN CARMICHAEL!! - Very nice updated townhouse in Carmichael with plenty of upgrades including fresh paint and new carpet. Nice size kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and separate nook area for dining.
1 Unit Available
4720 Greenholme Drive #3
4720 Greenholme Drive, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$995
840 sqft
Spacious 2bd/1ba Foothill Farms Area Fourplex - This Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome is located in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento near Palm Avenue & Hillsdale Blvd.
1 Unit Available
4816 Lewis Carroll Way
4816 Lewis Carroll Way, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
967 sqft
4816 Lewis Carroll Way Available 07/15/20 NICE UPDATED DUPLEX IN SACRAMENTO!! - Fully remodeled beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, two story duplex located in a mature neighborhood in Sacramento.
7 Units Available
Westwood
4900 Marconi Ave, Carmichael, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come discover what is new at the Westwood Apartments in Carmichael, CA! Located in the heart of Sacramento our tranquil community is charmingly landscaped with redwoods, flowering vines sprawled throughout our seven acres of land.
45 Units Available
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
2 Units Available
The Bungalows
2091 West La Loma Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
670 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bungalows in Rancho Cordova. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Units Available
Antelope Ridge Apartments
4400 Shandwick Dr, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1125 sqft
Gated apartment community in a parklike setting close to Antelope Community Park. Fully equipped kitchens with a gas range and maple cabinetry. Several swimming pools and spas on site. Tenants enjoy planned social activities.
4 Units Available
Olive Square
8670 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA
Studio
$1,189
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
916 sqft
Come home to Olive Square Apartments in Carmichael, CA. This community is located on Fair Oaks Blvd in Carmichael and offers floorplans that will fit your lifestyle. Call today to schedule a personal tour.
