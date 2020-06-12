/
2 bedroom apartments
174 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Highlands, CA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakdale
1 Unit Available
4620 Kinsella Lane
4620 Kinsella Way, North Highlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
4620 Kinsella Lane Available 07/22/20 2bd/1ba Duplex with Garage near American River College - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located near Mytle & Auburn Blvd.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Haggin Park
1 Unit Available
4709 Amber Lane #4
4709 Amber Lane, North Highlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
756 sqft
Affordable Home! - This two bedroom, one bath unit has it's own front patio, as well as a small side yard. Granite counter tops in the kitchen, microwave and refrigerator are a plus! Small nook/dining area.
Results within 1 mile of North Highlands
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Zanita Townhomes
5034 Manzanita Avenue, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Enjoy all of the comforts of a house without the hefty price tag. Affordable and spacious, Zanita Townhomes offer all the comforts that you want, washer/dryer in your town home, central heat and air, dishwasher and much more.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
CHANT
3 Units Available
Hidden Oaks
5979 Devecchi Ave, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
925 sqft
Hidden Oaks wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Antelope
7 Units Available
Indigo Apartments
7740 Watt Ave, Antelope, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
799 sqft
Fall in love with the country charm at Indigo Apartments, a lush community with rolling lawns, mature trees, and shady walking paths.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:28pm
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
The Harlow
6830 Walerga Rd, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
839 sqft
Centrally located in Sacramento, this community is near freeways and area shopping. Each home offers a washer and dryer, large patios, and gas appliances. The gated community features a spa, pool area and fitness center.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Antelope
10 Units Available
Antelope Ridge Apartments
4400 Shandwick Dr, Antelope, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
859 sqft
Gated apartment community in a parklike setting close to Antelope Community Park. Fully equipped kitchens with a gas range and maple cabinetry. Several swimming pools and spas on site. Tenants enjoy planned social activities.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Antelope
14 Units Available
Antelope Vista Apartments
3600 Elverta Rd, Antelope, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
953 sqft
In the heart of Antelope, situated in a lush, park-like community you will find comfort, quality, and convenience close to downtown.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Merrihill
1 Unit Available
6025 Rutland Drive
6025 Rutland Drive, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1059 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Duplex in Carmichael - Charming 2 bedroom/2 full bathroom duplex in Carmichael offers a 1 car garage with storage, freshly painted walls and new carpet throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
5722 Hillsdale Blvd
5722 Hillsdale Boulevard, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
933 sqft
Foothill Farms Townhouse - Two bedrooms and one full bathroom upstairs. Laminate floors throughout with carpet on the stairway. New vanities in both bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
4756 Greenholme Drive
4756 Greenholme Drive, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
924 sqft
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/YNihTsJAV2w This 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit includes central heating, air, 1 car garage. Close to freeway access and local schools.
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
4600 Greenholme Drive
4600 Greenholme Drive, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
795 sqft
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/y4-uRXoMZX4 Freshly updated 2 bedroom 1 bath with a detached garage. The kitchen features granite counter-tops and tile, laminate flooring throughout.
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
4705 Hayford Way
4705 Hayford Way, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
840 sqft
Don't miss this charming condo in Sacramento! This home includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a nice private patio! Kitchen includes granite counter tops, gas stove and refrigerator.
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
4428 Greenholme Drive #2
4428 Greenholme Drive, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
900 sqft
Townhome for Rent! Close to American River College! - This updated Town-home is ready for your family All new Kitchen, Bathrooms & Flooring! Shared '2' car garage with remote (1 space with storage) NO pets, allowed.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
4720 Greenholme Drive #3
4720 Greenholme Drive, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$995
840 sqft
Spacious 2bd/1ba Foothill Farms Area Fourplex - This Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome is located in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento near Palm Avenue & Hillsdale Blvd.
Results within 5 miles of North Highlands
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Point West
10 Units Available
The Palms
1481 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
816 sqft
Upscale and modern, this community offers numerous amenities, including a lagoon-style pool, rock waterfalls, community clubhouse and demo kitchen. Homes provide oversized pantries, reserved carports and cottage-style layouts.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
The Grove
2405 Walnut Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
750 sqft
5001 Jefferson Lane- Unit 113 Available 06/15/20 Get 1/2 off your April Rent!! Welcome Home to your Upgraded & Renovated 2 Bedroom! - The Gove features two one bedroom floor plans and two bedroom apartments.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
2 Units Available
The Bungalows
2091 West La Loma Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
670 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bungalows in Rancho Cordova. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
La Riviera
2 Units Available
Riverside Villas
2852 Paseo Rio Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
829 sqft
Located on the American River, this beautiful complex makes it easy to walk, bike and jog right from your front door. Amenities include various floor plans, central HVAC, updated kitchens and beautiful views.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Encina
19 Units Available
Sterling Pointe
2257 Hurley Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
800 sqft
Sterling Pointe Apartments is conveniently located in the Arden Arcade area in Sacramento, CA. Here you will enjoy the best of dining, shopping, and entertainment. Plus, Sacramento State is only minutes away.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Del Paso Manor
14 Units Available
Kensington
3644 Kings Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1005 sqft
This luxury community is minutes from Sacramento's amenities. On-site fitness center, spacious outdoor space, and a pool. Mature landscaping. Well-maintained. Spacious interiors with carpeting, large bedrooms, and kitchens.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
98Hundred
9800 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
944 sqft
Surrounded by scenic greenery, this apartment complex offers superb community amenities including putting green, volleyball court, 24-hour gym, and business center. Rooms have air conditioning, dishwasher, and in-unit laundry.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Woodside
7 Units Available
The Villas at Fair Oaks
2233 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
940 sqft
Located adjacent to Pavilions Shopping Center and across from Campus Commons Golf Course, this community offers a picnic area, covered parking, sundeck and pool. Apartment features include granite countertops, patios/balconies and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Antelope
2 Units Available
The Legacy
8303 Walerga Rd, Antelope, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
996 sqft
The Legacy wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
