2 bed 2 bath apartments
106 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in North Highlands, CA
1 Unit Available
Oakdale
4011 Tresler Avenue
4011 Tresler Avenue, North Highlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
4011 Tresler Avenue Available 08/03/20 Very Nice 2bd/2ba North Highlands Duplex with 2 Car Garage - This cute 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is located in the North Highlands area off Harrison Street just south of Madison Avenue.
11 Units Available
Antelope
Antelope Ridge Apartments
4400 Shandwick Dr, Antelope, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
859 sqft
Gated apartment community in a parklike setting close to Antelope Community Park. Fully equipped kitchens with a gas range and maple cabinetry. Several swimming pools and spas on site. Tenants enjoy planned social activities.
2 Units Available
CHANT
Hidden Oaks
5979 Devecchi Ave, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
925 sqft
Hidden Oaks wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
8 Units Available
Antelope
Antelope Vista Apartments
3600 Elverta Rd, Antelope, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
953 sqft
In the heart of Antelope, situated in a lush, park-like community you will find comfort, quality, and convenience close to downtown.
8 Units Available
Sunrise Ranch
Salishan Apartment Homes
7541 Ramona Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
979 sqft
Sun-drenched apartments with walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Located close to Interstate 80. Gated community with B-ball court, racquetball court, pool, sauna, hot tub and dog park.
6 Units Available
Woodside
Montecito Villas
2400 Sierra Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
960 sqft
Mediterranean-style living in Arden. Community features include a well-equipped fitness center and a BBQ and picnic area. Close to Downtown Sacramento and the American River bike trail.
3 Units Available
La Riviera
Riverside Villas
2852 Paseo Rio Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
829 sqft
Located on the American River, this beautiful complex makes it easy to walk, bike and jog right from your front door. Amenities include various floor plans, central HVAC, updated kitchens and beautiful views.
6 Units Available
Del Paso Manor
Kensington
3644 Kings Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1005 sqft
This luxury community is minutes from Sacramento's amenities. On-site fitness center, spacious outdoor space, and a pool. Mature landscaping. Well-maintained. Spacious interiors with carpeting, large bedrooms, and kitchens.
4 Units Available
Antelope
The Legacy
8303 Walerga Rd, Antelope, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
996 sqft
The Legacy wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
4 Units Available
Junction West
Carmel at Woodcreek West
1890 Junction Blvd, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
1055 sqft
Close to Roseville Galleria. Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with upscale amenities like gourmet kitchens, direct-access garages and private patios or balconies. Community offers a 30-day move-in guarantee and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
1 Unit Available
Duarte
Woodlake Close
2059 Royal Oaks Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1000 sqft
Woodlake Close offers cozy one and two bedroom apartments for rent that offer spacious kitchens, full-size washer and dryer in every unit, fireplace, patio or balcony, closet organizers and central heat and air.
6 Units Available
Heritage Oaks
4033 Mcclain Road, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
907 sqft
WELCOME HOME Set among centuries-old oak and sycamore trees, Heritage Oaks is your secluded community.
10 Units Available
Wilhaggin Del Dayo
Selby Ranch Apartment Homes
258 Selby Ranch Rd, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1176 sqft
Luxury and sophisticated elegance embrace at Selby Ranch Apartments in Sacramento, Ca. Located minutes from Downtown Sacramento, Hwy 50 and Hwy 80, Selby Ranch has been setting the standard for high class apartment living for over 40 years.
12 Units Available
Old North Sacramento
Fountains At Point West
1761 Heritage Ln, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1150 sqft
Fountains at Point West Apartments has an amazing array of luxurious amenities, including a pool, 24-hour gym, media room, sports courts, sauna, hot tub, parks and parking. Units include granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets.
14 Units Available
98Hundred
9800 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
944 sqft
Surrounded by scenic greenery, this apartment complex offers superb community amenities including putting green, volleyball court, 24-hour gym, and business center. Rooms have air conditioning, dishwasher, and in-unit laundry.
8 Units Available
Birdcage Heights
Atwood Apartments
5400 Heritage Tree Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1048 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of natural lighting, granite counters, and walk-in closets. Complex includes a stylish clubhouse with modern architecture and great community areas, as well as a pool, gym, hot tub, and dog park.
1 Unit Available
Glenwood Meadows
Morningside Creek Apartments
410 Bell Ave, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
833 sqft
Morningside Creek offers spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with vibrant interiors, engaging community amenities and an unbeatable location.
4 Units Available
Northrup
Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
987 sqft
Multiple floor plans, including three-bedroom townhomes. Indoor and outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, and playground for residents. Close to University Park Mall, Sky Zone Trampoline Park and I-90.
5 Units Available
Campus Commons
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
963 sqft
Convenient location on Fair Oaks Boulevard near downtown Sacramento. Interior upgrades include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free community bikes.
3 Units Available
Sylvan Old Auburn Road
Copperwood Apartment Homes
7870 Locher Way, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
830 sqft
Welcome to charming Copperwood Apartment Homes. Here, in our tucked-away location, you will reside in comfort, but will still be conveniently located near schools, restaurants, transportation and shopping.
1 Unit Available
Carmichael Colony
Vista Torre
5959 Van Alstine Ave, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1122 sqft
Excellent location close to restaurants, shops and entertainment. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and ice maker. Residents can take advantage of communal gym, dog park and pool.
3 Units Available
Greenwood
Westwood
4900 Marconi Ave, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1140 sqft
Come discover what is new at the Westwood Apartments in Carmichael, CA! Located in the heart of Sacramento our tranquil community is charmingly landscaped with redwoods, flowering vines sprawled throughout our seven acres of land.
1 Unit Available
Woodside
544 Woodside Oaks, #2
544 Woodside Oaks, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
544 Woodside Oaks, #2 Available 09/03/20 Two bedroom Condo in Alicante Villas - Stunning newly updated 2 bedroom and 2 bath unit with cozy living room, stainless steel appliances, and an in-unit washer/dryer.
1 Unit Available
Northrup
1019 Dornajo Way #263
1019 Dornajo Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
968 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE4812931)