3732 E Coast

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Incredible extra large studio apartment in the heart of downtown Corona del Mar directly across the street from the 5 Crowns and just down the street from the beach! Completely remodeled with top of the line finishes including laminate flooring, gorgeous quartz counters with Carrera marble backsplash, all stainless steel appliances, beautiful closet organizers in the walk-in closet, private washer & dryer inside the apartment, oversized private deck, plus monthly maid service included in the rent! Enjoy this luxurious home or take a short stroll to all CDM has to offer in shops & restaurants - Specifically across the street from the 5 Crowns & Side Door Restaurants!