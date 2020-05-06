All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:14 AM

3732 E Coast

3732 E Coast Hw · No Longer Available
Location

3732 E Coast Hw, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Incredible extra large studio apartment in the heart of downtown Corona del Mar directly across the street from the 5 Crowns and just down the street from the beach! Completely remodeled with top of the line finishes including laminate flooring, gorgeous quartz counters with Carrera marble backsplash, all stainless steel appliances, beautiful closet organizers in the walk-in closet, private washer & dryer inside the apartment, oversized private deck, plus monthly maid service included in the rent! Enjoy this luxurious home or take a short stroll to all CDM has to offer in shops & restaurants - Specifically across the street from the 5 Crowns & Side Door Restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3732 E Coast have any available units?
3732 E Coast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3732 E Coast have?
Some of 3732 E Coast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3732 E Coast currently offering any rent specials?
3732 E Coast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3732 E Coast pet-friendly?
No, 3732 E Coast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3732 E Coast offer parking?
No, 3732 E Coast does not offer parking.
Does 3732 E Coast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3732 E Coast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3732 E Coast have a pool?
No, 3732 E Coast does not have a pool.
Does 3732 E Coast have accessible units?
No, 3732 E Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 3732 E Coast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3732 E Coast has units with dishwashers.
Does 3732 E Coast have units with air conditioning?
No, 3732 E Coast does not have units with air conditioning.
