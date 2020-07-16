69 Valley Club Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage pool air conditioning tennis court

3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Condo, Gated Community at Napa Valley Club - This large condo with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms is located in Napa's desirable gated community on Valley Club Circle.

The generous floor plan features one bedroom downstairs and two en-suite bedrooms upstairs. The unit is located in a tucked away spot backing to green belt. With fresh paint, all new hard surface flooring, and up dated fixtures, this home is move in ready! Enjoy the many scenic paths, swimming pool and spa, tennis courts, and Club House as a resident of this lovely community.



Sorry, no pets.



Due to the social distancing requirements in place we are performing initial showings of our units via video. Please see the video recording for each unit on our website. If you have any questions, click “Contact us” or give us a call at 707-254-1837.



Online applications must be submitted for consideration after videos have been viewed. If your application is approved, you will be able to schedule a personal viewing of the property prior to committing to renting. Application fees will not be refunded.



