Napa, CA
69 Valley Club Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

69 Valley Club Circle

69 Valley Club Circle · (707) 254-1837
Napa
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Location

69 Valley Club Circle, Napa, CA 94558
Vintage

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 69 Valley Club Circle · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Condo, Gated Community at Napa Valley Club - This large condo with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms is located in Napa's desirable gated community on Valley Club Circle.
The generous floor plan features one bedroom downstairs and two en-suite bedrooms upstairs. The unit is located in a tucked away spot backing to green belt. With fresh paint, all new hard surface flooring, and up dated fixtures, this home is move in ready! Enjoy the many scenic paths, swimming pool and spa, tennis courts, and Club House as a resident of this lovely community.

Sorry, no pets.

Due to the social distancing requirements in place we are performing initial showings of our units via video. Please see the video recording for each unit on our website. If you have any questions, click “Contact us” or give us a call at 707-254-1837.

Online applications must be submitted for consideration after videos have been viewed. If your application is approved, you will be able to schedule a personal viewing of the property prior to committing to renting. Application fees will not be refunded.

BRE License #01317082

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5639111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Valley Club Circle have any available units?
69 Valley Club Circle has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 69 Valley Club Circle have?
Some of 69 Valley Club Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 Valley Club Circle currently offering any rent specials?
69 Valley Club Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Valley Club Circle pet-friendly?
No, 69 Valley Club Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Napa.
Does 69 Valley Club Circle offer parking?
Yes, 69 Valley Club Circle offers parking.
Does 69 Valley Club Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 Valley Club Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Valley Club Circle have a pool?
Yes, 69 Valley Club Circle has a pool.
Does 69 Valley Club Circle have accessible units?
No, 69 Valley Club Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Valley Club Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 69 Valley Club Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 69 Valley Club Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 69 Valley Club Circle has units with air conditioning.
