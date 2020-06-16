All apartments in Napa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

250 Hartson Street

250 Hartson Street · (707) 224-0400 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

250 Hartson Street, Napa, CA 94559
Central Napa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 250 Hartson Street · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1537 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Renovated and Centrally Located Napa Townhome - Centrally located three bedroom, two bathroom town home two blocks from Fuller Park and close to downtown shops, restaurants, and tasting rooms. Renovated kitchen and modern bathrooms with a great, open floor plan, offering two spacious bedrooms on the lower level with master suite upstairs that has serene views of the Napa hills to the east and west to enjoy from your windows. This town home is a must see!

Newer stainless steel appliances
Modern gas fireplace
Newer washer and dryer
Double garage
Lots of storage
Low maintenance and private backyard with patio

(RLNE5172024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Hartson Street have any available units?
250 Hartson Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 250 Hartson Street have?
Some of 250 Hartson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Hartson Street currently offering any rent specials?
250 Hartson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Hartson Street pet-friendly?
No, 250 Hartson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Napa.
Does 250 Hartson Street offer parking?
Yes, 250 Hartson Street does offer parking.
Does 250 Hartson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 Hartson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Hartson Street have a pool?
No, 250 Hartson Street does not have a pool.
Does 250 Hartson Street have accessible units?
No, 250 Hartson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Hartson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 Hartson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 250 Hartson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 Hartson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
