250 Hartson Street

Amenities
Beautifully Renovated and Centrally Located Napa Townhome - Centrally located three bedroom, two bathroom town home two blocks from Fuller Park and close to downtown shops, restaurants, and tasting rooms. Renovated kitchen and modern bathrooms with a great, open floor plan, offering two spacious bedrooms on the lower level with master suite upstairs that has serene views of the Napa hills to the east and west to enjoy from your windows. This town home is a must see!
Newer stainless steel appliances
Modern gas fireplace
Newer washer and dryer
Double garage
Lots of storage
Low maintenance and private backyard with patio
(RLNE5172024)