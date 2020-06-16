250 Hartson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Renovated and Centrally Located Napa Townhome - Centrally located three bedroom, two bathroom town home two blocks from Fuller Park and close to downtown shops, restaurants, and tasting rooms. Renovated kitchen and modern bathrooms with a great, open floor plan, offering two spacious bedrooms on the lower level with master suite upstairs that has serene views of the Napa hills to the east and west to enjoy from your windows. This town home is a must see!



Newer stainless steel appliances

Modern gas fireplace

Newer washer and dryer

Double garage

Lots of storage

Low maintenance and private backyard with patio



(RLNE5172024)