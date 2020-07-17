All apartments in Napa County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3050 St. Helena Highway

3050 Saint Helena Highway · (707) 224-0400
Location

3050 Saint Helena Highway, Napa County, CA 94574

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3050 St. Helena Highway · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Caretaker Position in St. Helena - Includes One Bedroom Cottage with Reduced Rent - Part time caretaker position with flexible hours for a property in St. Helena. Please contact us for a list of duties.

The position includes a one bedroom renovated cottage at a reduced rental amount of $1200 per month, plus a $1400 security deposit. The cottage is next to the main house and surrounded by beautiful vineyard views. It includes off street parking, use of laundry and has been renovated.

Caretaker Duties:

Perform daily inspections of interior and exterior of residential dwellings and property grounds.

Report to family representative any unusual condition or activity.

Perform and/or coordinate routine maintenance/ repairs.

Water and maintain plants, hedges and flowers.

Keep pathways clear of leaves, walnuts, branches, debris, etc.

Weekly dusting and cleaning of front entryway, porch and balcony areas.

Weekly dusting of interior of residence.

Take out and pick-up any trash, recycling and yard waste containers.

Coordinate and schedule all work performed on property by outside vendors, technicians and contractors.

Direct, coordinate, schedule, inspect and make payment to house cleaner and weekly yard maintenance person.

Coordinate and maintain schedule of house guests.

As directed, prepare for arriving guests.

As directed, run errands, purchase supplies and equipment.

Prepare and send Monthly Expense Report to family representative.

(RLNE5873323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3050 St. Helena Highway have any available units?
3050 St. Helena Highway has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3050 St. Helena Highway currently offering any rent specials?
3050 St. Helena Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3050 St. Helena Highway pet-friendly?
No, 3050 St. Helena Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Napa County.
Does 3050 St. Helena Highway offer parking?
Yes, 3050 St. Helena Highway offers parking.
Does 3050 St. Helena Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3050 St. Helena Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3050 St. Helena Highway have a pool?
No, 3050 St. Helena Highway does not have a pool.
Does 3050 St. Helena Highway have accessible units?
No, 3050 St. Helena Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 3050 St. Helena Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 3050 St. Helena Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3050 St. Helena Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 3050 St. Helena Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
