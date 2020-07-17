3050 St. Helena Highway

Amenities

Caretaker Position in St. Helena - Includes One Bedroom Cottage with Reduced Rent - Part time caretaker position with flexible hours for a property in St. Helena. Please contact us for a list of duties.



The position includes a one bedroom renovated cottage at a reduced rental amount of $1200 per month, plus a $1400 security deposit. The cottage is next to the main house and surrounded by beautiful vineyard views. It includes off street parking, use of laundry and has been renovated.



Caretaker Duties:



Perform daily inspections of interior and exterior of residential dwellings and property grounds.



Report to family representative any unusual condition or activity.



Perform and/or coordinate routine maintenance/ repairs.



Water and maintain plants, hedges and flowers.



Keep pathways clear of leaves, walnuts, branches, debris, etc.



Weekly dusting and cleaning of front entryway, porch and balcony areas.



Weekly dusting of interior of residence.



Take out and pick-up any trash, recycling and yard waste containers.



Coordinate and schedule all work performed on property by outside vendors, technicians and contractors.



Direct, coordinate, schedule, inspect and make payment to house cleaner and weekly yard maintenance person.



Coordinate and maintain schedule of house guests.



As directed, prepare for arriving guests.



As directed, run errands, purchase supplies and equipment.



Prepare and send Monthly Expense Report to family representative.



