Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet granite counters ice maker oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court bocce court clubhouse community garden dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed accessible 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance business center car charging car wash area cc payments conference room guest parking internet cafe key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

The Village at Vintage Ranch is the luxury living community you deserve. Offering 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes in American Canyon, each home comes with attached garages with direct entry, open concept floor plans, and the latest in designer finishes. Our location provides quick access to the Vallejo Ferry, I-80, Highway 37, I-780, and I-680 perfect convenience for a commuter’s everyday travel. With Napa Valley just down the road, you have access to fine dining, wine tasting, spas, and Napa’s Summer Outdoor Concerts. Whether it is for work or pleasure, you are close to everything. We are also located in the highly sought-after Napa School District. Our professional, friendly staff will be here to assist you in making Village at Vintage Ranch your new home. Once you do, we know you will never want to leave. Make yourself at home at our American Canyon townhomes today. Call and schedule a tour!