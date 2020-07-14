All apartments in American Canyon
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

The Village at Vintage Ranch

100 Toscana Drive · (707) 595-9476
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
American Canyon
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location

100 Toscana Drive, American Canyon, CA 94503

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0552 · Avail. now

$2,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1153 sqft

Unit 0851 · Avail. now

$2,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1153 sqft

Unit 0807 · Avail. now

$2,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1153 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0831 · Avail. now

$3,015

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1229 sqft

Unit 0827 · Avail. now

$3,015

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1229 sqft

Unit 0532 · Avail. now

$3,015

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1229 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Village at Vintage Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
ice maker
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
community garden
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
accessible
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
business center
car charging
car wash area
cc payments
conference room
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
The Village at Vintage Ranch is the luxury living community you deserve. Offering 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes in American Canyon, each home comes with attached garages with direct entry, open concept floor plans, and the latest in designer finishes. Our location provides quick access to the Vallejo Ferry, I-80, Highway 37, I-780, and I-680 perfect convenience for a commuter’s everyday travel. With Napa Valley just down the road, you have access to fine dining, wine tasting, spas, and Napa’s Summer Outdoor Concerts. Whether it is for work or pleasure, you are close to everything. We are also located in the highly sought-after Napa School District. Our professional, friendly staff will be here to assist you in making Village at Vintage Ranch your new home. Once you do, we know you will never want to leave. Make yourself at home at our American Canyon townhomes today. Call and schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Village at Vintage Ranch have any available units?
The Village at Vintage Ranch has 29 units available starting at $2,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Village at Vintage Ranch have?
Some of The Village at Vintage Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Village at Vintage Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
The Village at Vintage Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Village at Vintage Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, The Village at Vintage Ranch is pet friendly.
Does The Village at Vintage Ranch offer parking?
Yes, The Village at Vintage Ranch offers parking.
Does The Village at Vintage Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Village at Vintage Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Village at Vintage Ranch have a pool?
Yes, The Village at Vintage Ranch has a pool.
Does The Village at Vintage Ranch have accessible units?
Yes, The Village at Vintage Ranch has accessible units.
Does The Village at Vintage Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Village at Vintage Ranch has units with dishwashers.
Does The Village at Vintage Ranch have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Village at Vintage Ranch has units with air conditioning.
