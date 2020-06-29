All apartments in Napa County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

1087 La Grande Avenue

1087 La Grande Avenue · (707) 254-1837
Location

1087 La Grande Avenue, Napa County, CA 94558

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1087 La Grande Avenue · Avail. Aug 1

$5,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
new construction
1087 La Grande Avenue Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom, 3 baths in the outskirts of Napa - Beautiful Napa Valley Home -- located in the prestigious Vichy Springs area. A beautiful, private, peaceful country setting, yet just minutes to downtown Napa. Remodeled in 2019 and features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, LVT flooring throughout and a completely remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances & granite counters. It is an energy efficient home with central heat and air conditioning and is complete with wireless internet and surround sound wiring. There is a large outdoor patio adjacent the master bedroom and a large outdoor entertaining area that features a newly resurfaced in-ground pool. Gardener, Pool Service and all Utilities included, Flexible Lease Terms

One Well-behaved small dog is welcome with Owner Approval, Increased rent - $150. and Increased deposit - $1000.

12 month lease term.

Due to the social distancing requirements in place we are performing initial showings of our units via video. Please see the video recording for each unit on our website. If you have any questions, click “Contact us” or give us a call at 707-254-1837.

Online applications must be submitted for consideration after videos have been viewed. If your application is approved, you will be able to schedule a personal viewing of the property prior to committing to renting. Application fees will not be refunded.

BRE License #01317082

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5328706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

