1087 La Grande Avenue Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom, 3 baths in the outskirts of Napa - Beautiful Napa Valley Home -- located in the prestigious Vichy Springs area. A beautiful, private, peaceful country setting, yet just minutes to downtown Napa. Remodeled in 2019 and features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, LVT flooring throughout and a completely remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances & granite counters. It is an energy efficient home with central heat and air conditioning and is complete with wireless internet and surround sound wiring. There is a large outdoor patio adjacent the master bedroom and a large outdoor entertaining area that features a newly resurfaced in-ground pool. Gardener, Pool Service and all Utilities included, Flexible Lease Terms



One Well-behaved small dog is welcome with Owner Approval, Increased rent - $150. and Increased deposit - $1000.



12 month lease term.



Due to the social distancing requirements in place we are performing initial showings of our units via video. Please see the video recording for each unit on our website. If you have any questions, click “Contact us” or give us a call at 707-254-1837.



Online applications must be submitted for consideration after videos have been viewed. If your application is approved, you will be able to schedule a personal viewing of the property prior to committing to renting. Application fees will not be refunded.



BRE License #01317082



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5328706)