Home
/
Murrieta, CA
/
29689 Masters Dr
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:37 AM

29689 Masters Dr

29689 Masters Drive · (951) 260-0711
Location

29689 Masters Drive, Murrieta, CA 92563

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3233 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Well maintained family home ready to move in. Drive up to the car and you will find a very nicely maintained front yard, with lush grass and multiple trees and shrubs. Walk into the home and you will notice this home has a large, open floor plan. Walk through the front door and you will find a large living room to the left and a bonus room off to the right. Past the living room is the open kitchen. The kitchen includes granite counter tops, white cupboards, a center island, upgraded appliances all on vinyl flooring. Backyard access is from the dinning room off the kitchen. Family room is large and includes a fire place. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom that includes a bonus sitting room and private bathroom. The master bathroom includes a walk in shower, large bath tub, double sink vanity and walk in closet. On the other side of the house upstairs has a sitting room with the guest bedrooms. Each guest bedroom is of decent size. The guest bathroom upstairs includes a shower/tub combo with a double sink vanity. Upstairs you will also find cabinets for storage. There is a laundry room located inside the home with multiple white cupboards. Head back downstairs and go out to the back yard and you will find a long cemented and covered patio, fully fenced with lush landscaped shrubs, trees and bushes with a courtyard that includes a working fountain. This home has a 2 car garage with a tandem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29689 Masters Dr have any available units?
29689 Masters Dr has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
What amenities does 29689 Masters Dr have?
Some of 29689 Masters Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29689 Masters Dr currently offering any rent specials?
29689 Masters Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29689 Masters Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 29689 Masters Dr is pet friendly.
Does 29689 Masters Dr offer parking?
Yes, 29689 Masters Dr does offer parking.
Does 29689 Masters Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29689 Masters Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29689 Masters Dr have a pool?
No, 29689 Masters Dr does not have a pool.
Does 29689 Masters Dr have accessible units?
No, 29689 Masters Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 29689 Masters Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29689 Masters Dr has units with dishwashers.
