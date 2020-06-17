29689 Masters Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Well maintained family home ready to move in. Drive up to the car and you will find a very nicely maintained front yard, with lush grass and multiple trees and shrubs. Walk into the home and you will notice this home has a large, open floor plan. Walk through the front door and you will find a large living room to the left and a bonus room off to the right. Past the living room is the open kitchen. The kitchen includes granite counter tops, white cupboards, a center island, upgraded appliances all on vinyl flooring. Backyard access is from the dinning room off the kitchen. Family room is large and includes a fire place. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom that includes a bonus sitting room and private bathroom. The master bathroom includes a walk in shower, large bath tub, double sink vanity and walk in closet. On the other side of the house upstairs has a sitting room with the guest bedrooms. Each guest bedroom is of decent size. The guest bathroom upstairs includes a shower/tub combo with a double sink vanity. Upstairs you will also find cabinets for storage. There is a laundry room located inside the home with multiple white cupboards. Head back downstairs and go out to the back yard and you will find a long cemented and covered patio, fully fenced with lush landscaped shrubs, trees and bushes with a courtyard that includes a working fountain. This home has a 2 car garage with a tandem.