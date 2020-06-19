23673 Kathryn Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

TURNKEY HOME in highly desired area of Murrieta with great school district! This is 5 bedrrom home with 4 full baths and 1/2 bath downstairs for your guests! This home has been COMPLETELY renovated from top to bottom! Complete new flooring, new kitchen, new bathrooms, new insulation, ducting, electrical, new paint, just everything! Quartz countertops throughout! Wood laminate throughout! New window blinds to be installed soon. Downstairs you have a full bedroom with its private bathroom downstairs, formal living room, formal dining area, and familly room. Nice open kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances! Desk area off the side of the kitchen and a walk in pantry. Upstairs you have a nice large loft area with a full bathroom and two other bedrooms. To the rear of the upstairs you have your upstairs laundry with sink and plenty of cabinets for storage. ANOTHER mini master with its own private bathroom upstairs, and then you have the main master bedroom with high ceilings and beautifully renovated master bathroom and separate tub. Master bedroom has large walk in closet with dual mirrored door. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE! SET YOUR APPT TODAY!