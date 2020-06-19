All apartments in Murrieta
23673 Kathryn Street

23673 Kathyrn Street · (714) 728-8332
Location

23673 Kathyrn Street, Murrieta, CA 92562

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3686 sqft

Amenities

TURNKEY HOME in highly desired area of Murrieta with great school district! This is 5 bedrrom home with 4 full baths and 1/2 bath downstairs for your guests! This home has been COMPLETELY renovated from top to bottom! Complete new flooring, new kitchen, new bathrooms, new insulation, ducting, electrical, new paint, just everything! Quartz countertops throughout! Wood laminate throughout! New window blinds to be installed soon. Downstairs you have a full bedroom with its private bathroom downstairs, formal living room, formal dining area, and familly room. Nice open kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances! Desk area off the side of the kitchen and a walk in pantry. Upstairs you have a nice large loft area with a full bathroom and two other bedrooms. To the rear of the upstairs you have your upstairs laundry with sink and plenty of cabinets for storage. ANOTHER mini master with its own private bathroom upstairs, and then you have the main master bedroom with high ceilings and beautifully renovated master bathroom and separate tub. Master bedroom has large walk in closet with dual mirrored door. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE! SET YOUR APPT TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23673 Kathryn Street have any available units?
23673 Kathryn Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
What amenities does 23673 Kathryn Street have?
Some of 23673 Kathryn Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23673 Kathryn Street currently offering any rent specials?
23673 Kathryn Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23673 Kathryn Street pet-friendly?
No, 23673 Kathryn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murrieta.
Does 23673 Kathryn Street offer parking?
Yes, 23673 Kathryn Street does offer parking.
Does 23673 Kathryn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23673 Kathryn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23673 Kathryn Street have a pool?
No, 23673 Kathryn Street does not have a pool.
Does 23673 Kathryn Street have accessible units?
No, 23673 Kathryn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23673 Kathryn Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23673 Kathryn Street has units with dishwashers.
