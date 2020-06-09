Amenities
465 Magritte Way Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON! **EXCLUSIVE PROPERTY IN MOUNTAIN VIEW** - Welcome Home!
We are proud to present an exclusive rental opportunity near Downtown Mountain View. This is a beautiful private community of homes with dedicated access, neighborhood Park and pool/spa access.
This home is conveniently located near major freeways and walking distance to 2 Caltrain Stations!
Here are a few details on your new home:
- 3 spacious bedrooms (1 Full bedroom on 1st Floor)
- 3.5 bathrooms (1 Full Bath & One Bath on 1st Floor)
- Amazing Entertainers Kitchen with an abundance of upgrades including a wine refrigerator, large island, top of the line refrigerator, and gas oven/cooking
- Custom Stone and Tile Throughout
- Wood Flooring in Living Area
- Carpet in Bedrooms
- Living & Dining Room is Bright and Spacious
- 2-car garage with professional storage system and EV Charging station!
- 3-zone HVAC system featuring Nest control modules
- Full sized washer and dryer in dedicated laundry room
- Community pool and spa are right across the street
- The private neighborhood park and playground are just steps away
- Close to Downtown Mountain View and Sunnyvale
- Minutes to Google and many other Silicon Valley employers
- Mountain View School District
- Apologies, no pets allowed
- No utilities included
**Tour Today and Move-in August 1st**
Please give us a call to schedule a private tour: 408.399.5252
Best wishes,
Forbes Group Property Management
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4222135)