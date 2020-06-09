All apartments in Mountain View
Find more places like 465 Magritte Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mountain View, CA
/
465 Magritte Way
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

465 Magritte Way

465 Magritte Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mountain View
See all
Grant-Sylvan Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

465 Magritte Way, Mountain View, CA 94041
Grant-Sylvan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
465 Magritte Way Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON! **EXCLUSIVE PROPERTY IN MOUNTAIN VIEW** - Welcome Home!

We are proud to present an exclusive rental opportunity near Downtown Mountain View. This is a beautiful private community of homes with dedicated access, neighborhood Park and pool/spa access.

This home is conveniently located near major freeways and walking distance to 2 Caltrain Stations!

Here are a few details on your new home:

- 3 spacious bedrooms (1 Full bedroom on 1st Floor)
- 3.5 bathrooms (1 Full Bath & One Bath on 1st Floor)
- Amazing Entertainers Kitchen with an abundance of upgrades including a wine refrigerator, large island, top of the line refrigerator, and gas oven/cooking
- Custom Stone and Tile Throughout
- Wood Flooring in Living Area
- Carpet in Bedrooms
- Living & Dining Room is Bright and Spacious
- 2-car garage with professional storage system and EV Charging station!
- 3-zone HVAC system featuring Nest control modules
- Full sized washer and dryer in dedicated laundry room
- Community pool and spa are right across the street
- The private neighborhood park and playground are just steps away
- Close to Downtown Mountain View and Sunnyvale
- Minutes to Google and many other Silicon Valley employers
- Mountain View School District
- Apologies, no pets allowed
- No utilities included

**Tour Today and Move-in August 1st**

Please give us a call to schedule a private tour: 408.399.5252

Best wishes,
Forbes Group Property Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4222135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 Magritte Way have any available units?
465 Magritte Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountain View, CA.
What amenities does 465 Magritte Way have?
Some of 465 Magritte Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 Magritte Way currently offering any rent specials?
465 Magritte Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 Magritte Way pet-friendly?
No, 465 Magritte Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountain View.
Does 465 Magritte Way offer parking?
Yes, 465 Magritte Way does offer parking.
Does 465 Magritte Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 465 Magritte Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 Magritte Way have a pool?
Yes, 465 Magritte Way has a pool.
Does 465 Magritte Way have accessible units?
No, 465 Magritte Way does not have accessible units.
Does 465 Magritte Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 465 Magritte Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 465 Magritte Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 465 Magritte Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Novo
2270 El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
Village Lake
777 W Middlefield Rd
Mountain View, CA 94043
Tyrella Arms
284 Tyrella Ave
Mountain View, CA 94043
Americana
707 Continental Cir
Mountain View, CA 94040
Montrose
1720 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
Heatherstone
877 Heatherstone Way
Mountain View, CA 94040
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave
Mountain View, CA 94043
El Portal
2065 California Street
Mountain View, CA 94040

Similar Pages

Mountain View 1 BedroomsMountain View 2 Bedrooms
Mountain View Apartments with ParkingMountain View Dog Friendly Apartments
Mountain View Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Moffett WhismanSan AntonioMonta Loma Farley Rock
Grant Sylvan ParkOld Mountain View
Miramonte SpringerShoreline West

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley