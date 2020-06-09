Amenities

465 Magritte Way Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON! **EXCLUSIVE PROPERTY IN MOUNTAIN VIEW** - Welcome Home!



We are proud to present an exclusive rental opportunity near Downtown Mountain View. This is a beautiful private community of homes with dedicated access, neighborhood Park and pool/spa access.



This home is conveniently located near major freeways and walking distance to 2 Caltrain Stations!



Here are a few details on your new home:



- 3 spacious bedrooms (1 Full bedroom on 1st Floor)

- 3.5 bathrooms (1 Full Bath & One Bath on 1st Floor)

- Amazing Entertainers Kitchen with an abundance of upgrades including a wine refrigerator, large island, top of the line refrigerator, and gas oven/cooking

- Custom Stone and Tile Throughout

- Wood Flooring in Living Area

- Carpet in Bedrooms

- Living & Dining Room is Bright and Spacious

- 2-car garage with professional storage system and EV Charging station!

- 3-zone HVAC system featuring Nest control modules

- Full sized washer and dryer in dedicated laundry room

- Community pool and spa are right across the street

- The private neighborhood park and playground are just steps away

- Close to Downtown Mountain View and Sunnyvale

- Minutes to Google and many other Silicon Valley employers

- Mountain View School District

- Apologies, no pets allowed

- No utilities included



**Tour Today and Move-in August 1st**



Please give us a call to schedule a private tour: 408.399.5252



Best wishes,

Forbes Group Property Management



No Pets Allowed



