423 Ortega Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

***Tenant occupied, unit available July 1st. ***



Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath master suites.



The downstairs features a beautiful hardwood floors, Updated powder room, open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and new cabinets and hardware.



The living room features a fireplace and leads out to a low maintenance patio yard.



Upstairs features soft carpet and a washer and dryer for convenience.



Both bedrooms have there own full bathrooms with tubs and showers and walk in closets. One of the bedrooms features a small balcony.



Apply online at lpmsiliconvalley.com/apply



*Rent $4200



*Security Deposit $4200



*Non refundable application fee $35 each adult



*Term 1 Year lease



*No pets



Call to schedule a tour with Jeannie 650-224-9624 or email me at jeannie@baylpg.com



Apply Online at lpmsiliconvalley.com



Video from current tenant

https://www.dropbox.com/s/1w4kh726ymxk9dj/ortega%20virtual%20tour.MOV?dl=0



Rental Terms: Rent: $4,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $4,200, Available 7/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.