423 Ortega Avenue

Amenities
***Tenant occupied, unit available July 1st. ***
Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath master suites.
The downstairs features a beautiful hardwood floors, Updated powder room, open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and new cabinets and hardware.
The living room features a fireplace and leads out to a low maintenance patio yard.
Upstairs features soft carpet and a washer and dryer for convenience.
Both bedrooms have there own full bathrooms with tubs and showers and walk in closets. One of the bedrooms features a small balcony.
Apply online at lpmsiliconvalley.com/apply
*Rent $4200
*Security Deposit $4200
*Non refundable application fee $35 each adult
*Term 1 Year lease
*No pets
Call to schedule a tour with Jeannie 650-224-9624 or email me at jeannie@baylpg.com
Video from current tenant
https://www.dropbox.com/s/1w4kh726ymxk9dj/ortega%20virtual%20tour.MOV?dl=0
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
