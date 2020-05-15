All apartments in Mountain View
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:47 PM

423 Ortega Avenue

423 Ortega Avenue · (650) 469-8883
Location

423 Ortega Avenue, Mountain View, CA 94040
San Antonio

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1234 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
***Tenant occupied, unit available July 1st. ***

Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath master suites.

The downstairs features a beautiful hardwood floors, Updated powder room, open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and new cabinets and hardware.

The living room features a fireplace and leads out to a low maintenance patio yard.

Upstairs features soft carpet and a washer and dryer for convenience.

Both bedrooms have there own full bathrooms with tubs and showers and walk in closets. One of the bedrooms features a small balcony.

Apply online at lpmsiliconvalley.com/apply

*Rent $4200

*Security Deposit $4200

*Non refundable application fee $35 each adult

*Term 1 Year lease

*No pets

Call to schedule a tour with Jeannie 650-224-9624 or email me at jeannie@baylpg.com

Apply Online at lpmsiliconvalley.com

Video from current tenant
https://www.dropbox.com/s/1w4kh726ymxk9dj/ortega%20virtual%20tour.MOV?dl=0

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $4,200, Available 7/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 Ortega Avenue have any available units?
423 Ortega Avenue has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 423 Ortega Avenue have?
Some of 423 Ortega Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 Ortega Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
423 Ortega Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Ortega Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 423 Ortega Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountain View.
Does 423 Ortega Avenue offer parking?
No, 423 Ortega Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 423 Ortega Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 Ortega Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Ortega Avenue have a pool?
No, 423 Ortega Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 423 Ortega Avenue have accessible units?
No, 423 Ortega Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Ortega Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 Ortega Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 423 Ortega Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 Ortega Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
