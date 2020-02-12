338 Mariposa Avenue Unit 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Sign a lease on or before June 20th and get 50% OFF of the first full months rent!!!



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us at 408 809 5438 now to book your showing!



Pretty, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment property rental in the Shoreline West neighborhood in Mountain View.



The unfurnished interior features hardwood floors. A kitchen with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets/drawers storage, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, and garbage disposal. Shared coin-operated washer and dryer are provided. Gas heating installed for climate control. The exterior features a porch and a fenced backyard.



Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, cable, internet, and landscaping in the back. Landlord will cover the water, trash, and sewage.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

It comes with an uncovered parking space.



This is a pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Mariposa Park, Eagle Park, Pioneer Memorial Park, and Rengstorff Park.



The property’s Walk Score is 78/100 and Bike Score is 96/100. This is a Very Walkable location and Biker’s Paradise so most errands can be accomplished on foot or a bike.



