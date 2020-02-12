All apartments in Mountain View
338 Mariposa Avenue Unit 4

338 Mariposa Ave · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

338 Mariposa Ave, Mountain View, CA 94041
Shoreline West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Sign a lease on or before June 20th and get 50% OFF of the first full months rent!!!

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us at 408 809 5438 now to book your showing!

Pretty, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment property rental in the Shoreline West neighborhood in Mountain View.

The unfurnished interior features hardwood floors. A kitchen with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets/drawers storage, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, and garbage disposal. Shared coin-operated washer and dryer are provided. Gas heating installed for climate control. The exterior features a porch and a fenced backyard.

Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, cable, internet, and landscaping in the back. Landlord will cover the water, trash, and sewage.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
It comes with an uncovered parking space.

This is a pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Mariposa Park, Eagle Park, Pioneer Memorial Park, and Rengstorff Park.

The property’s Walk Score is 78/100 and Bike Score is 96/100. This is a Very Walkable location and Biker’s Paradise so most errands can be accomplished on foot or a bike.

(RLNE5769345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 Mariposa Avenue Unit 4 have any available units?
338 Mariposa Avenue Unit 4 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 338 Mariposa Avenue Unit 4 have?
Some of 338 Mariposa Avenue Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 Mariposa Avenue Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
338 Mariposa Avenue Unit 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 Mariposa Avenue Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 338 Mariposa Avenue Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 338 Mariposa Avenue Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 338 Mariposa Avenue Unit 4 does offer parking.
Does 338 Mariposa Avenue Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 338 Mariposa Avenue Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 Mariposa Avenue Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 338 Mariposa Avenue Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 338 Mariposa Avenue Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 338 Mariposa Avenue Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 338 Mariposa Avenue Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 Mariposa Avenue Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 338 Mariposa Avenue Unit 4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 338 Mariposa Avenue Unit 4 has units with air conditioning.
