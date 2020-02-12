338 Mariposa Avenue Unit 4

Amenities
Pretty, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment property rental in the Shoreline West neighborhood in Mountain View.
The unfurnished interior features hardwood floors. A kitchen with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets/drawers storage, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, and garbage disposal. Shared coin-operated washer and dryer are provided. Gas heating installed for climate control. The exterior features a porch and a fenced backyard.
Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, cable, internet, and landscaping in the back. Landlord will cover the water, trash, and sewage.
Additional Details:
It comes with an uncovered parking space.
This is a pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby Parks: Mariposa Park, Eagle Park, Pioneer Memorial Park, and Rengstorff Park.
The property’s Walk Score is 78/100 and Bike Score is 96/100. This is a Very Walkable location and Biker’s Paradise so most errands can be accomplished on foot or a bike.
