280 Easy Street #516

Amenities

patio / balcony pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Lovely and Spacious 2BR 2BA Condo in the heart of Mountain View - This very spacious 2BR 2BA Condo is an Upstairs End Unit with 2 large Bedrooms.

Only minutes from Downtown. Close to Cal Train, Shopping and Dining.

A short distance to Google, Microsoft and Symantec!



A large Balcony with access from the Living Room and both Bedrooms has wonderful calming views of the community.

Lots of storage space in the Kitchen and Dining Room. Extra indoor storage space tucked away by the living room.



Pool and Clubhouse access, Shared Laundry.



This property is in the Moffett Whisman Neighborhood. Nearby parks include Whisman School Park, Sylvan Park and San Veron Park. Easy Access to Stevens Creek Trail.

Walk Score is 49

Bike Score is 85 * - very Bikeable!!!

Easy access to public transit.



Great Community with lots of trees.



Owner pays for Water, Garbage and Sewer!



No AC but great Airflow due to lots of windows!



Call Eve for a showing today!!!

650-396-2462



No Pets Allowed



