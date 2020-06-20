All apartments in Mountain View
Find more places like 280 Easy Street #516.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mountain View, CA
/
280 Easy Street #516
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

280 Easy Street #516

280 Easy Street · (650) 241-3888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mountain View
See all
Moffett-Whisman
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

280 Easy Street, Mountain View, CA 94043
Moffett-Whisman

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 280 Easy Street #516 · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 967 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Lovely and Spacious 2BR 2BA Condo in the heart of Mountain View - This very spacious 2BR 2BA Condo is an Upstairs End Unit with 2 large Bedrooms.
Only minutes from Downtown. Close to Cal Train, Shopping and Dining.
A short distance to Google, Microsoft and Symantec!

A large Balcony with access from the Living Room and both Bedrooms has wonderful calming views of the community.
Lots of storage space in the Kitchen and Dining Room. Extra indoor storage space tucked away by the living room.

Pool and Clubhouse access, Shared Laundry.

This property is in the Moffett Whisman Neighborhood. Nearby parks include Whisman School Park, Sylvan Park and San Veron Park. Easy Access to Stevens Creek Trail.
Walk Score is 49
Bike Score is 85 * - very Bikeable!!!
Easy access to public transit.

Great Community with lots of trees.

Owner pays for Water, Garbage and Sewer!

No AC but great Airflow due to lots of windows!

Call Eve for a showing today!!!
650-396-2462

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4917350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 Easy Street #516 have any available units?
280 Easy Street #516 has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 280 Easy Street #516 currently offering any rent specials?
280 Easy Street #516 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 Easy Street #516 pet-friendly?
No, 280 Easy Street #516 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountain View.
Does 280 Easy Street #516 offer parking?
No, 280 Easy Street #516 does not offer parking.
Does 280 Easy Street #516 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 280 Easy Street #516 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 Easy Street #516 have a pool?
Yes, 280 Easy Street #516 has a pool.
Does 280 Easy Street #516 have accessible units?
No, 280 Easy Street #516 does not have accessible units.
Does 280 Easy Street #516 have units with dishwashers?
No, 280 Easy Street #516 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 280 Easy Street #516 have units with air conditioning?
No, 280 Easy Street #516 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 280 Easy Street #516?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tyrella Arms
284 Tyrella Ave
Mountain View, CA 94043
eaves Creekside
151 Calderon Ave
Mountain View, CA 94041
Avalon Mountain View
1600 Villa St
Mountain View, CA 94041
eaves Mountain View at Middlefield
555 W Middlefield Rd
Mountain View, CA 94043
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd
Mountain View, CA 94306
Revela
200 Infinity Way
Mountain View, CA 94043
Montrose
1720 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
Central Park At Whisman Station
100 N Whisman Rd
Mountain View, CA 94043

Similar Pages

Mountain View 1 BedroomsMountain View 2 Bedrooms
Mountain View Apartments with ParkingMountain View Dog Friendly Apartments
Mountain View Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Moffett WhismanSan AntonioMonta Loma Farley Rock
Grant Sylvan ParkOld Mountain View
Miramonte SpringerShoreline West

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity