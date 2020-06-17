All apartments in Mountain View
Find more places like
2310 Rock St Apt 8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mountain View, CA
/
2310 Rock St Apt 8
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2310 Rock St Apt 8

2310 Rock Street · (408) 821-8394
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mountain View
See all
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2310 Rock Street, Mountain View, CA 94043
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $3500 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
media room
This spacious, modern apartment is a great option for a traveling group. The large floorplan provides a comfortable stay within reach of major high-tech companies, Stanford, and Shoreline Amphitheater.

Our high-end, contemporary furniture will allow you to relax when you need it most.

The living space features an $8,000 BoConcept sectional sofa, as well as a 4K Ultra HD 55 Inch Samsung Smart TV.

Our bedrooms carry top of the line mattresses, and a variety of pillows for unrivaled comfort.

The space
High quality is what you get in this residence from our deluxe mattress & pillows to our 100 MB Xfinity wifi & NETGEAR AC2300 & SB6183 router and modem combo - we dont skimp on anything.

We have a fully stocked kitchen with a top of the line 1.1 cu ft GE microwave, Cuisinart Coffee maker, German Stainless Steel knife set, premium non-stick, and stainless steel cooking ware.

Our dining set includes stainless steel flatware, porcelain and stoneware china, ceramic mugs and wine glasses, and Crate & Barrell placemats.

All our spaces have quick access to healthcare facilities and we provide $200 off of the first month's rent to support health workers, patients, and students during the crisis.

Here are the health facilities nearby this property:

Sutter Health (4.7km/11min), El Camino Hospital (5.4km/13min), Valley Health Center Sunnyvale (10.3km/16min), Stanford Hospital (10.1km/21min), Kaiser Permanente (16.1km/19min), US HealthWorks Medical (15.1km/20min), O'Connor Hospital (23.9km/24min), Redwood City Medical Center (17.9km/20min)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5649393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2310 Rock St Apt 8 have any available units?
2310 Rock St Apt 8 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2310 Rock St Apt 8 have?
Some of 2310 Rock St Apt 8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2310 Rock St Apt 8 currently offering any rent specials?
2310 Rock St Apt 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 Rock St Apt 8 pet-friendly?
No, 2310 Rock St Apt 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountain View.
Does 2310 Rock St Apt 8 offer parking?
Yes, 2310 Rock St Apt 8 does offer parking.
Does 2310 Rock St Apt 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2310 Rock St Apt 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 Rock St Apt 8 have a pool?
No, 2310 Rock St Apt 8 does not have a pool.
Does 2310 Rock St Apt 8 have accessible units?
No, 2310 Rock St Apt 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 Rock St Apt 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2310 Rock St Apt 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2310 Rock St Apt 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2310 Rock St Apt 8 does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

100 Moffett
100 Moffett Blvd
Mountain View, CA 94043
Americana
707 Continental Cir
Mountain View, CA 94040
Avalon Mountain View
1600 Villa St
Mountain View, CA 94041
eaves Mountain View at Middlefield
555 W Middlefield Rd
Mountain View, CA 94043
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd
Mountain View, CA 94306
Reserve at Mountain View
870 E El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
Montrose
1720 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
Madera
455 W Evelyn Ave
Mountain View, CA 94041

Similar Pages

Mountain View 1 BedroomsMountain View 2 BedroomsMountain View Apartments with ParkingMountain View Dog Friendly ApartmentsMountain View Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Moffett WhismanSan AntonioMonta Loma Farley RockGrant Sylvan ParkOld Mountain ViewMiramonte SpringerShoreline West

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley