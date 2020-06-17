2310 Rock St Apt 8.

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access media room

This spacious, modern apartment is a great option for a traveling group. The large floorplan provides a comfortable stay within reach of major high-tech companies, Stanford, and Shoreline Amphitheater.



Our high-end, contemporary furniture will allow you to relax when you need it most.



The living space features an $8,000 BoConcept sectional sofa, as well as a 4K Ultra HD 55 Inch Samsung Smart TV.



Our bedrooms carry top of the line mattresses, and a variety of pillows for unrivaled comfort.



The space

High quality is what you get in this residence from our deluxe mattress & pillows to our 100 MB Xfinity wifi & NETGEAR AC2300 & SB6183 router and modem combo - we dont skimp on anything.



We have a fully stocked kitchen with a top of the line 1.1 cu ft GE microwave, Cuisinart Coffee maker, German Stainless Steel knife set, premium non-stick, and stainless steel cooking ware.



Our dining set includes stainless steel flatware, porcelain and stoneware china, ceramic mugs and wine glasses, and Crate & Barrell placemats.



All our spaces have quick access to healthcare facilities and we provide $200 off of the first month's rent to support health workers, patients, and students during the crisis.



Here are the health facilities nearby this property:



Sutter Health (4.7km/11min), El Camino Hospital (5.4km/13min), Valley Health Center Sunnyvale (10.3km/16min), Stanford Hospital (10.1km/21min), Kaiser Permanente (16.1km/19min), US HealthWorks Medical (15.1km/20min), O'Connor Hospital (23.9km/24min), Redwood City Medical Center (17.9km/20min)



No Pets Allowed



