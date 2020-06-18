1835 Ednamary Way Unit C

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 carport parking 24hr maintenance internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

SPECIAL PROMOTION:

Hurry!!! Sign the lease on or before July 31st to avail the $1000 move in discount in your first full month's rent!!!



Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!



Fantastic, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment property rental in the Very Walkable and Very Bikeable rated Miramonte-Springer neighborhood in Mountain View.



The stunning unit’s interior boasts of vinyl flooring in the dining, kitchen, and bathroom; carpeted flooring in the hallway, living area, and bedrooms; big windows with blinds. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage space, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. A shower/tub combo and vanity cabinet furnished its bathroom. A shared/coin-operated washer and dryer are available for laundry convenience. It has gas heating installed. There’s a relaxing balcony outside.



It’s a pet-friendly home but only cats are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the property, though.



It comes with 2 covered carport parking. There’s storage in the carport, too.



The tenant pays for gas/electricity (PG&E), cable, and Internet; whereas the landlord is responsible for the water, sewage, and garbage. Section 8 applicants are also welcome to apply for this home.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=iHPBsYAgYbw



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 81. Bike Score: 78



Nearby parks: Mountain View Recreation Center, Rengstorff Park, McKelvey Park, and Klein



