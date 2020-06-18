All apartments in Mountain View
Find more places like 1835 Ednamary Way Unit C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mountain View, CA
/
1835 Ednamary Way Unit C
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1835 Ednamary Way Unit C

1835 Ednamary Way · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mountain View
See all
Miramonte-Springer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1835 Ednamary Way, Mountain View, CA 94040
Miramonte-Springer

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)
SPECIAL PROMOTION:
Hurry!!! Sign the lease on or before July 31st to avail the $1000 move in discount in your first full month's rent!!!

Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!

Fantastic, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment property rental in the Very Walkable and Very Bikeable rated Miramonte-Springer neighborhood in Mountain View.

The stunning unit’s interior boasts of vinyl flooring in the dining, kitchen, and bathroom; carpeted flooring in the hallway, living area, and bedrooms; big windows with blinds. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage space, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. A shower/tub combo and vanity cabinet furnished its bathroom. A shared/coin-operated washer and dryer are available for laundry convenience. It has gas heating installed. There’s a relaxing balcony outside.

It’s a pet-friendly home but only cats are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the property, though.

It comes with 2 covered carport parking. There’s storage in the carport, too.

The tenant pays for gas/electricity (PG&E), cable, and Internet; whereas the landlord is responsible for the water, sewage, and garbage. Section 8 applicants are also welcome to apply for this home.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=iHPBsYAgYbw

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 81. Bike Score: 78

Nearby parks: Mountain View Recreation Center, Rengstorff Park, McKelvey Park, and Klein

(RLNE5875446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 Ednamary Way Unit C have any available units?
1835 Ednamary Way Unit C has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mountain View, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mountain View Rent Report.
What amenities does 1835 Ednamary Way Unit C have?
Some of 1835 Ednamary Way Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1835 Ednamary Way Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
1835 Ednamary Way Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 Ednamary Way Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1835 Ednamary Way Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 1835 Ednamary Way Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 1835 Ednamary Way Unit C offers parking.
Does 1835 Ednamary Way Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1835 Ednamary Way Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 Ednamary Way Unit C have a pool?
No, 1835 Ednamary Way Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 1835 Ednamary Way Unit C have accessible units?
No, 1835 Ednamary Way Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 Ednamary Way Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1835 Ednamary Way Unit C has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1835 Ednamary Way Unit C?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Novo
2270 El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
Village Lake
777 W Middlefield Rd
Mountain View, CA 94043
Tyrella Arms
284 Tyrella Ave
Mountain View, CA 94043
eaves Mountain View at Middlefield
555 W Middlefield Rd
Mountain View, CA 94043
Reserve at Mountain View
870 E El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
Revela
200 Infinity Way
Mountain View, CA 94043
Montrose
1720 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040

Similar Pages

Mountain View 1 BedroomsMountain View 2 Bedrooms
Mountain View Apartments with ParkingMountain View Pet Friendly Places
Mountain View Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CA
Livermore, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CACupertino, CAVallejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Moffett WhismanSan AntonioMonta Loma Farley Rock
Grant Sylvan ParkOld Mountain View
Miramonte SpringerShoreline West

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity