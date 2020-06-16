25976 Calle Ensenada

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Stunning 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath home located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac street in the desired neighborhood of Rancho Belago. The home is a large 3,254 sqft with many features throughout which include; downstairs bedroom, large formal living room with separate family room w/fireplace. stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, island, and granite countertops, a smart thermostat, and smart irrigation, and surround sound system, each of the large bedrooms upstairs has a walk-in closet. The large master bedroom has jetted tub, with separate his and her sinks and vanities and walk-in closets, a large balcony, 3 Car Garage, and possible RV access. Home lush and tropical front and back yards. The rent includes gardener, and HOA amenities, a clubhouse, two gyms, swimming pools, hot tub, and access to the private lake. Available after July 1st.