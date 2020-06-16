All apartments in Moreno Valley
Moreno Valley, CA
25976 Calle Ensenada
25976 Calle Ensenada

25976 Calle Ensenada · (909) 234-2321
Moreno Valley
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

25976 Calle Ensenada, Moreno Valley, CA 92551

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3190 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Stunning 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath home located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac street in the desired neighborhood of Rancho Belago. The home is a large 3,254 sqft with many features throughout which include; downstairs bedroom, large formal living room with separate family room w/fireplace. stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, island, and granite countertops, a smart thermostat, and smart irrigation, and surround sound system, each of the large bedrooms upstairs has a walk-in closet. The large master bedroom has jetted tub, with separate his and her sinks and vanities and walk-in closets, a large balcony, 3 Car Garage, and possible RV access. Home lush and tropical front and back yards. The rent includes gardener, and HOA amenities, a clubhouse, two gyms, swimming pools, hot tub, and access to the private lake. Available after July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25976 Calle Ensenada have any available units?
25976 Calle Ensenada has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Moreno Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Moreno Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 25976 Calle Ensenada have?
Some of 25976 Calle Ensenada's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25976 Calle Ensenada currently offering any rent specials?
25976 Calle Ensenada isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25976 Calle Ensenada pet-friendly?
No, 25976 Calle Ensenada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moreno Valley.
Does 25976 Calle Ensenada offer parking?
Yes, 25976 Calle Ensenada does offer parking.
Does 25976 Calle Ensenada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25976 Calle Ensenada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25976 Calle Ensenada have a pool?
Yes, 25976 Calle Ensenada has a pool.
Does 25976 Calle Ensenada have accessible units?
No, 25976 Calle Ensenada does not have accessible units.
Does 25976 Calle Ensenada have units with dishwashers?
No, 25976 Calle Ensenada does not have units with dishwashers.
