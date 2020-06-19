All apartments in Moreno Valley
25961 Soaring Seagull Ln

25961 Soaring Seagull Lane · No Longer Available
Location

25961 Soaring Seagull Lane, Moreno Valley, CA 92551

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
On the lake with private access! - OK. We've all heard of being on the lake, but how many homes are actually ON the lake? Most homes have a lake view or back the lake. This home is quite literally ON the lake with private gated lake access!

But the lake is not the only selling feature of this home. The interior of this home is no slouch, no, no no. Once you walk into the home you will immediately see that the home has a fantastic wood-look flooring throughout most of the home.

As you enter the home, you are greeted with a great formal living room with a fireplace. That room extends to the family room that also has a fireplace (same one as it is double-sided!). Next to the family room is a great island kitchen with granite and lots of cabinets. On the other side of the kitchen is an indoor laundry room and a FULL downstairs bathroom.

Upstairs you will find four (4) bedrooms and a loft. Each bedroom is a good size, and the master bedroom is a great size with a balcony that overlooks the lake. Additionally, upstairs you will find two additional bathrooms. The master bath is great with a separate tub and shower and large walk-in closet.

Check this one out!

Please note: this home is NOT pet-friendly.

RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS

3x Monthly Rent in Income (Gross; debt to income not to exceed 45%)
620+ FICO
Combined Collections Under $1,000; not to exceed 4 collections/charge offs or 1 utility collection
No Check Cashing/Payday Loan/Short Term Loan Collections
No Evictions
No Foreclosure within past 2 years
No Bankruptcies within past 2 years (bankruptcies must be discharged)
No Tax or Government Liens
No Home-Based Businesses that have clients who come to the property *except licensed home-care/daycare
No co-signers
Renters insurance required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2292526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25961 Soaring Seagull Ln have any available units?
25961 Soaring Seagull Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moreno Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Moreno Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Moreno Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 25961 Soaring Seagull Ln have?
Some of 25961 Soaring Seagull Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25961 Soaring Seagull Ln currently offering any rent specials?
25961 Soaring Seagull Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25961 Soaring Seagull Ln pet-friendly?
No, 25961 Soaring Seagull Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moreno Valley.
Does 25961 Soaring Seagull Ln offer parking?
No, 25961 Soaring Seagull Ln does not offer parking.
Does 25961 Soaring Seagull Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25961 Soaring Seagull Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25961 Soaring Seagull Ln have a pool?
No, 25961 Soaring Seagull Ln does not have a pool.
Does 25961 Soaring Seagull Ln have accessible units?
No, 25961 Soaring Seagull Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 25961 Soaring Seagull Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 25961 Soaring Seagull Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
