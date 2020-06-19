25961 Soaring Seagull Ln

Amenities

On the lake with private access! - OK. We've all heard of being on the lake, but how many homes are actually ON the lake? Most homes have a lake view or back the lake. This home is quite literally ON the lake with private gated lake access!



But the lake is not the only selling feature of this home. The interior of this home is no slouch, no, no no. Once you walk into the home you will immediately see that the home has a fantastic wood-look flooring throughout most of the home.



As you enter the home, you are greeted with a great formal living room with a fireplace. That room extends to the family room that also has a fireplace (same one as it is double-sided!). Next to the family room is a great island kitchen with granite and lots of cabinets. On the other side of the kitchen is an indoor laundry room and a FULL downstairs bathroom.



Upstairs you will find four (4) bedrooms and a loft. Each bedroom is a good size, and the master bedroom is a great size with a balcony that overlooks the lake. Additionally, upstairs you will find two additional bathrooms. The master bath is great with a separate tub and shower and large walk-in closet.



Check this one out!



Please note: this home is NOT pet-friendly.



RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS



3x Monthly Rent in Income (Gross; debt to income not to exceed 45%)

620+ FICO

Combined Collections Under $1,000; not to exceed 4 collections/charge offs or 1 utility collection

No Check Cashing/Payday Loan/Short Term Loan Collections

No Evictions

No Foreclosure within past 2 years

No Bankruptcies within past 2 years (bankruptcies must be discharged)

No Tax or Government Liens

No Home-Based Businesses that have clients who come to the property *except licensed home-care/daycare

No co-signers

Renters insurance required



