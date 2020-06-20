11409 Lombardy Lane

Amenities

- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



Unique four bedroom home in a peaceful neighborhood. This home is in a perfect location, in close proximity to schools, grocery stores, and dining! This home possesses many upgraded features including tile flooring throughout, new laminate wood flooring in the bedrooms, remodeled bathrooms, and a gas fireplace in the living room. Enjoy this homes beautiful spacious backyard with a gorgeous view and a lemon tree! More information and photos coming soon! Call and schedule a showing today.



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Tenants responsible for Landscaping.



Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.



Pets are considered solely at the discretion of the homeowner and an additional deposit and/or pet rent of $25/month per pet may apply.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



