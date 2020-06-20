All apartments in Moreno Valley
Find more places like 11409 Lombardy Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moreno Valley, CA
/
11409 Lombardy Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

11409 Lombardy Lane

11409 Lombardy Lane · (951) 345-4146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Moreno Valley
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11409 Lombardy Lane, Moreno Valley, CA 92557

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11409 Lombardy Lane · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Unique four bedroom home in a peaceful neighborhood. This home is in a perfect location, in close proximity to schools, grocery stores, and dining! This home possesses many upgraded features including tile flooring throughout, new laminate wood flooring in the bedrooms, remodeled bathrooms, and a gas fireplace in the living room. Enjoy this homes beautiful spacious backyard with a gorgeous view and a lemon tree! More information and photos coming soon! Call and schedule a showing today.

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Tenants responsible for Landscaping.

Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.

Pets are considered solely at the discretion of the homeowner and an additional deposit and/or pet rent of $25/month per pet may apply.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

(RLNE5772296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11409 Lombardy Lane have any available units?
11409 Lombardy Lane has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Moreno Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Moreno Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 11409 Lombardy Lane have?
Some of 11409 Lombardy Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11409 Lombardy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11409 Lombardy Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11409 Lombardy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11409 Lombardy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11409 Lombardy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11409 Lombardy Lane does offer parking.
Does 11409 Lombardy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11409 Lombardy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11409 Lombardy Lane have a pool?
No, 11409 Lombardy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11409 Lombardy Lane have accessible units?
No, 11409 Lombardy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11409 Lombardy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11409 Lombardy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11409 Lombardy Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legends of Rancho Belago
13292 Lasselle St
Moreno Valley, CA 92553
Fresco
12640 Memorial Way
Moreno Valley, CA 92553
Sedona Apartment Homes
25106 Fir Ave
Moreno Valley, CA 92553
Villas at Towngate
13120 Day St
Moreno Valley, CA 92553
Rancho Belago Apartments
27625 E Trail Ridge Way
Moreno Valley, CA 92555
Lasselle Place
15700 Lasselle St
Moreno Valley, CA 92551
Sorano
12046 Clark Street
Moreno Valley, CA 92557
Sorelle
12159 Calle Sombra
Moreno Valley, CA 92557

Similar Pages

Moreno Valley 1 BedroomsMoreno Valley 2 Bedrooms
Moreno Valley Apartments with BalconyMoreno Valley Apartments with Parking
Moreno Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOrange, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moreno Valley CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity