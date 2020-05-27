10020 Whitewater Rd

Amenities

Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Moreno Valley. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance ( no refrigerator), updated kitchen, and new carpet. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly/Non smoking. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $1,950/month rent. $3,900 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Penuel Properties, LLC at 949-646-3633 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.