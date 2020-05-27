All apartments in Moreno Valley
10020 Whitewater Rd

Location

10020 Whitewater Road, Moreno Valley, CA 92557

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1479 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Moreno Valley. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance ( no refrigerator), updated kitchen, and new carpet. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly/Non smoking. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $1,950/month rent. $3,900 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Penuel Properties, LLC at 949-646-3633 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10020 Whitewater Rd have any available units?
10020 Whitewater Rd has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Moreno Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Moreno Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 10020 Whitewater Rd have?
Some of 10020 Whitewater Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10020 Whitewater Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10020 Whitewater Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10020 Whitewater Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10020 Whitewater Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10020 Whitewater Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10020 Whitewater Rd offers parking.
Does 10020 Whitewater Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10020 Whitewater Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10020 Whitewater Rd have a pool?
No, 10020 Whitewater Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10020 Whitewater Rd have accessible units?
No, 10020 Whitewater Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10020 Whitewater Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10020 Whitewater Rd has units with dishwashers.
