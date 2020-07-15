Rent Calculator
321 N Nicholson Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
321 N Nicholson Avenue
321 North Nicholson Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
321 North Nicholson Avenue, Monterey Park, CA 91755
Monterey Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 321 N Nicholson Avenue have any available units?
321 N Nicholson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Monterey Park, CA
.
Is 321 N Nicholson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
321 N Nicholson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 N Nicholson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 321 N Nicholson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Monterey Park
.
Does 321 N Nicholson Avenue offer parking?
No, 321 N Nicholson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 321 N Nicholson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 N Nicholson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 N Nicholson Avenue have a pool?
No, 321 N Nicholson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 321 N Nicholson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 321 N Nicholson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 321 N Nicholson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 N Nicholson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 N Nicholson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 N Nicholson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
