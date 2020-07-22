Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020

310 Apartments for rent in Monterey Park, CA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Monterey Park offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon ...

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Monterey Park
120 N Moore Ave Apt 204
120 North Moore Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1063 sqft
Royal Meridian Senior 55+ Condo in the heart of Montery Park. This 1,063 square foot condo sits on a 0.46 acre lot and features a furnished large 2 bedrooms, and 2 full baths. Private balcony off bedrooms, central air & heat.

Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
Monterey Park
2304 Fulton Avenue
2304 Fulton Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1500 sqft
Great for family. Conveniently located to all major cities. See map. Tons of storage space. Pool, backyard with firepit and garden bed to grow your own veggies. Den with gas fireplace. Lawn with drought tolerant plants. Central air. Walk in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Monterey Park

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
East Los Angeles
5708 Dewar Ave.
5708 Dewar Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
650 sqft
Monterey Park Adjacent - 1 Bed 1 Bath - Wood Floors - New Paint - 1 Car Gar! - We are proudly offering for rent this 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the East Los Angeles area.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Alhambra
630 N Stoneman Avenue
630 N Stoneman Ave, Alhambra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1356 sqft
Pacific Villa Place is proud to present a brand new town-home construction in gorgeous Alhambra.
Results within 5 miles of Monterey Park
Verified

Last updated July 22
$
72 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,969
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,781
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1143 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
Verified

Last updated July 22
6 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Jia
639 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,861
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,036
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,782
1242 sqft
Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and local bus lines. Right at entrance to Chinatown and next to Starbucks. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

Last updated July 22
5 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,492
1030 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,738
1389 sqft
Located in the Little Tokyo district of LA, close to E 1st St. Luxury apartments have a bathtub, patio/balcony and fireplace. Resident amenities include a sauna, a pool and a hot tub.
Verified

Last updated July 22
6 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,861
830 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,833
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,659
1210 sqft
Situated close to Highway 101 and a short walk from Los Angeles Union Station. Elegantly decorated apartments with dishwasher, private laundry and garbage disposal. Resident amenities include a game room, a garage and a pool.
Verified

Last updated July 22
2 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Hikari
375 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,813
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,601
1039 sqft
Situated in Little Tokyo on E 2nd St. Luxury apartment homes have walk-in closets, laundry facilities and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community offers a pool, a concierge service and a fire pit.
Verified

Last updated July 22
16 Units Available
Alhambra
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,157
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,183
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Verified

Last updated July 22
9 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,070
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,143
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
1000 sqft
Close to Central Park and right on East Del Mar Boulevard. Spacious floor plans in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets, fireplaces and cable included. Pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Last updated July 22
3 Units Available
South Lake
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,605
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
945 sqft
Residence features hardwood floors and bright walls. Upgraded apartments also feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Tenants have access to a gym and pool. Community is conveniently located near East Del Mar Boulevard.
Verified

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
South Pasadena
Terraces at South Pasadena
410 Raymondale Dr, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
750 sqft
Spacious One Bedrooms Ready for Move-In! - Seeing is believing - and we know you'll love these renovations! Featuring beautiful quartz kitchen counter-tops with custom back splash, refrigerator and gas stove, wood-look plank flooring, crown valance
Verified

Last updated July 22
$
97 Units Available
Historic Cultural
AMP Lofts
695 S. Santa Fe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,900
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,375
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1339 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at AMP Lofts in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northcrest Manor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated July 22
$
70 Units Available
Historic Cultural
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,775
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
966 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

Last updated July 22
54 Units Available
Historic Cultural
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,832
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,951
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,793
1053 sqft
Spacious apartments with great views of LA. On the shores of the Los Angeles River, close to Hollenbeck Park and Union Station. Community features a zero-edge swimming pool, outdoor theater, and EV charging stations.
Verified

Last updated July 22
2 Units Available
Lower Arroyo
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1503 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,510
1599 sqft
Near the farmer's market and the Metro yellow line. This modern community features hardwood flooring, spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens. On-site pool, sundeck and grill area.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Arroyo Seco
4210 Via Arbolada 301
4210 Via Arbolada, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1049 sqft
An oasis from the hustle & bustle of L.A. - Property Id: 306600 Melt away your cares the moment you step into this top floor condo complex. Spacious living room w/fireplace, high beam ceilings, inside laundry, A/C & heat.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Boyle Heights
3106 Ganahl St
3106 Ganahl St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
Renovated 2b/1b Boyle Heights - Property Id: 318580 Upgraded 2b/1b Completely brand new contemporary finishes in a beautiful original Spanish Charmer.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Historic Cultural
511 Molino St
511 Molino Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
3000 sqft
3,000 Sq ft loft, natural light, arts district - Property Id: 318295 A studio with hardwood floors, high ceilings, skylights Working area with concrete floors plenty of storage out to a parking space and small garden.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Arroyo Seco
3534 Griffin Ave
3534 Griffin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
3 BD/1BA with City lights/Mountain Views - Property Id: 308432 Nestled on the foothills in Montecito Heights, this 19th Century gated Victorian 3 bed, 1 bath home offers sophistication and elegance while maintaining the home's original historic

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Historic Cultural
1855 Industrial St 306
1855 Industrial Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,600
1315 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Toy Factory design loft - Property Id: 313229 Designed Loft building available In DTLA Arts District! *1-car Parking Included *Amenities include a full kitchen, modern bathroom, central air/heat and washer/dryer in unit *The building has a rooftop

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
2831 Blossom Ct
2831 Blossom Ct, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
This is a Brand New Home in the Solstice 70 neighborhood. This Beautiful Home is Move-In Ready featuring 2 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms and 1600 square feet of living Space.
City Guide for Monterey Park, CA

As far as city slogans go, this tiny town may have one of the best: Pride in the Past…Faith in the Future. What it lacks in size (7 square miles), Monterey Park makes up for in heart…and an amazingly diverse community—almost half of the population here is Asian American.

Located about ten minutes/seven miles from Los Angeles, Monterey Park is a California town that offers big city proximity, a college town feel and a close knit community atmosphere. It has also been undergoing a revitalization, complete with new shopping centers, living spaces and restaurants. Though it’s rapidly growing and changing, Monterey Park maintains the same friendly culture it began with.

For those who want the L.A. lifestyle but without the luxe price tag, Monterey Park has your number. You can study, work and live in Monterey Park’s quiet atmosphere during the day then hop on the freeway and dine, shop and rub elbows with celebs by night. If that’s not the best of both worlds, you may be far too hard to please. Monterey Park is growing and revamping itself, odds are so are you. Why not do it together?

Having trouble with Craigslist Monterey Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Monterey Park, CA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Monterey Park offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Monterey Park. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Monterey Park can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

