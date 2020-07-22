310 Apartments for rent in Monterey Park, CA with washer-dryers
As far as city slogans go, this tiny town may have one of the best: Pride in the Past…Faith in the Future. What it lacks in size (7 square miles), Monterey Park makes up for in heart…and an amazingly diverse community—almost half of the population here is Asian American.
Located about ten minutes/seven miles from Los Angeles, Monterey Park is a California town that offers big city proximity, a college town feel and a close knit community atmosphere. It has also been undergoing a revitalization, complete with new shopping centers, living spaces and restaurants. Though it’s rapidly growing and changing, Monterey Park maintains the same friendly culture it began with.
For those who want the L.A. lifestyle but without the luxe price tag, Monterey Park has your number. You can study, work and live in Monterey Park’s quiet atmosphere during the day then hop on the freeway and dine, shop and rub elbows with celebs by night. If that’s not the best of both worlds, you may be far too hard to please. Monterey Park is growing and revamping itself, odds are so are you. Why not do it together?
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Monterey Park offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Monterey Park. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Monterey Park can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.