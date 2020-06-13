/
3 bedroom apartments
233 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Monterey Park, CA
Monterey Park
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,281
1130 sqft
Emerald Hills Apartments is a gorgeous community taking inspiration straight from a tropical getaway with lush greenery and resort-like features.
Monterey Park
433 S Orange Ave #A
433 South Orange Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,820
1486 sqft
Spacious tri level towhhouse, attached garage, laundry hook up, private patio, updated - Centrally located on S. Orange., by Garvey; easy access to 10 FWY & 60 FWY, nice distance to market, restaurants & shopping.
Monterey Park
908 Tegner Drive
908 Tegner Drive, Monterey Park, CA
Well-maintained home in a good neighborhood in Monterey Park; tri-level home with 1 bedroom on the ground floor, 3 bedrooms on top floor, 1,711 sq.ft.
Monterey Park
1601 Loma Verde Street
1601 Loma Verde Street, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2025 sqft
Located in the Monterey Park neighborhood, this charming home features an open floor plan, spacious living room and dining room. Hardwood and tile flooring throughout and large windows throughout allow natural light to flow in.
Monterey Park
2304 Fulton Avenue
2304 Fulton Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1500 sqft
Great for family. Conveniently located to all major cities. See map. Tons of storage space. Pool, backyard with firepit and garden bed to grow your own veggies. Den with gas fireplace. Lawn with drought tolerant plants. Central air. Walk in closet.
Alhambra
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave., Alhambra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1450 sqft
Situated right off I-10 and I-710, near public parks and schools. Luxury studios and 1-3 bedroom units with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Small pets welcome with fee. Pool and gym.
Garvey
219 W Romona Blvd
219 Ramona Boulevard, San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1600 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Townhome in San Gabriel - Welcome to 219 W Ramona, a thoughtfully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Townhome in San Gabriel, just south of Alhambra.
Montebello
625 N 6th Street
625 North 6th Street, Montebello, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2094 sqft
Located in one of the most prestige neighborhoods of North Montebello, this custom remodeled home brings so much elegance and one of a kind floor plan.
Garvey
210 W Marshall Street
210 Marshall Street, San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
Updated single story house of a triplex in central San Gabriel. Walk to Valley blvd close to shopping, groceries, restaurants , Marshall park and easy access to freeway 10.
South San Gabriel
8009 Hill Drive
8009 Hill Drive, South San Gabriel, CA
Beautifully remodeled 4bed/2bath house with extra wide driveway parking in the City of Rosemead. Freshly painted walls with beautiful laminate flooring throughout the home.
Lower Arroyo
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,145
1599 sqft
Near the farmer's market and the Metro yellow line. This modern community features hardwood flooring, spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens. On-site pool, sundeck and grill area.
Downtown Pasadena
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1086 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
Arcadia
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1326 sqft
Fairview Apartments feature beautiful, spacious condo-like apartment homes located in the heart of Arcadia on a quiet tree-lined residential street. Our community is small, quaint and lush with well-manicured gardens.
West of Mission District
312 S ARROYO DR. #F
312 Arroyo Drive, San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1373 sqft
312 S ARROYO DR. #F Available 06/15/20 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bath Town-home in gated community. 2 Cars attached garage. - WELL-MAINTAINED GATED TOWN HOME COMMUNITY IN IMMACULATE CONDITION.
South Pasadena
707 Orange Grove Ter
707 Orange Grove Terrace, South Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2457 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Amazing home in South Pasadena school district! - Property Id: 297413 This mid-century style home is on a quiet cul-de-sac street off of S. Orange Grove Blvd.
Arroyo Seco
4685 Cleland Ave
4685 Cleland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
1616 sqft
4685 Cleland Ave Available 07/01/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom Home with Backyard in Glassell Park - Welcome home! This thoughtfully cared for and updated home in the hills of Glassell Park feels like a luxurious oasis.
Pico Rivera
5243 Lindsey Avenue
5243 Lindsey Avenue, Pico Rivera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Se renta casa de 3 recamaras 1 bao cerca de escuelas comercio y ms. Tiene para conectar lavadora y secadora y tiene 1 parking para carro Para ms informacin llamar 213-587-3801 More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Downey
9730 Julius Ave
9730 Julius Avenue, Downey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1772 sqft
9730 Julius Ave Available 06/15/20 Apply Online at www.TKGPM.com - Photos, Info and Applications at www.TKGPM.com A super cute three-bedroom home in Downey. Fresh paint throughout and beautiful laminate flooring.
Alhambra
117 N Raymond Ave
117 North Raymond Avenue, Alhambra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
932 sqft
Completely remodeled 3bedroom/2 bath single family house in North Alhambra with two car garage and lots of outdoor space!!! - Completely remodeled 3bedroom/2 bath single family house in North Alhambra with two car garage and lots of outdoor space!!!
Boyle Heights
2746 Boulder St 8
2746 Boulder Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
800 sqft
3BR Beauty! You've gotta see this one! Nice! - Property Id: 285018 FULLY RENOVATED 3BR apartment in a quiet, 8-unit complex. Unit's layout has three rooms connected by a hallway with the kitchen and bathroom between.
LA-32
3619 Harriman Ave.
3619 Harriman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1666 sqft
Remodeled House in Nice Hilly Area of Los Angeles! - Completely remodeled home in a highly desirable neighborhood in the heart of Los Angeles. Perfectly situated minutes away from both downtown LA and Pasadena.
Arcadia
1231 S Golden West Ave, #8
1231 North Golden West Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1420 sqft
1231 S Golden West Ave, #8, Arcadia, CA 91007 - 3 beds 2.5 bath plus a office, can Inculding refrigerator, washer & dryer. Water n trash all Inculding. Walking distance to supermarket. Close to all restaurants and mall , and 210 freeway.
East Los Angeles
1282 S Mcbride Ave
1282 Mcbride Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1144 sqft
1282 - Property Id: 258263 - Detached 3bd/2ba two-story building - Central AC and heating throughout the home - Washer/dryer hook-ups - 2 uncovered designated parking spaces - Built in 2014 Living room, kitchen, laundry, and bathroom downstairs
Arcadia
709 Sharon Rd
709 Sharon Road, Arcadia, CA
Spacious 2 Story house with a large yard close to everything - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Jvu2bAOr_kgrv0R4wTaFaDyLhMf6w2ub/view?usp=drivesdk Well kept home in the city of Arcadia in the Temple City school district.
