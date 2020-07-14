Emerald Hills Apartment Homes

Amenities
Emerald Hills Apartments is a gorgeous community taking inspiration straight from a tropical getaway with lush greenery and resort-like features. Emerald Hills Apartments offers bright and spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartments in Monterey Park, CA. Each of our thoughtfully designed floor plans includes a private patio or balcony with beautiful city views, designer accent walls, modern vinyl plank & carpet flooring and, upgraded kitchen with refinished countertops and cabinetry.
Our apartment's location is in the center of it all. This prime setting is near East Los Angeles College, Pasadena City College, and University State College, and a wide variety of shops, entertainment, and restaurants. Our pet-friendly community also includes two refreshing swimming pools, a fitness center with a virtual treadmill, a stainless-steel barbecue pit, and a dog park. The friendly staff awaits you--call us today to schedule a tour and discover the tranquility and comfort of Emerald Hills