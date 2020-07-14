Emerald Hills Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool e-payments bbq/grill 24hr maintenance online portal package receiving trash valet

Emerald Hills Apartments is a gorgeous community taking inspiration straight from a tropical getaway with lush greenery and resort-like features. Emerald Hills Apartments offers bright and spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartments in Monterey Park, CA. Each of our thoughtfully designed floor plans includes a private patio or balcony with beautiful city views, designer accent walls, modern vinyl plank & carpet flooring and, upgraded kitchen with refinished countertops and cabinetry.



Our apartment's location is in the center of it all. This prime setting is near East Los Angeles College, Pasadena City College, and University State College, and a wide variety of shops, entertainment, and restaurants. Our pet-friendly community also includes two refreshing swimming pools, a fitness center with a virtual treadmill, a stainless-steel barbecue pit, and a dog park. The friendly staff awaits you--call us today to schedule a tour and discover the tranquility and comfort of Emerald Hills