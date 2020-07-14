All apartments in Monterey Park
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Emerald Hills Apartment Homes

855 W El Repetto Dr · (323) 694-2005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

855 W El Repetto Dr, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 877-B56 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 877-A50 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 855-D52 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 877-B60 · Avail. now

$1,960

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 877-A05 · Avail. now

$2,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 877-B95 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Emerald Hills Apartment Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
24hr maintenance
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Emerald Hills Apartments is a gorgeous community taking inspiration straight from a tropical getaway with lush greenery and resort-like features. Emerald Hills Apartments offers bright and spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartments in Monterey Park, CA. Each of our thoughtfully designed floor plans includes a private patio or balcony with beautiful city views, designer accent walls, modern vinyl plank & carpet flooring and, upgraded kitchen with refinished countertops and cabinetry.

Our apartment's location is in the center of it all. This prime setting is near East Los Angeles College, Pasadena City College, and University State College, and a wide variety of shops, entertainment, and restaurants. Our pet-friendly community also includes two refreshing swimming pools, a fitness center with a virtual treadmill, a stainless-steel barbecue pit, and a dog park. The friendly staff awaits you--call us today to schedule a tour and discover the tranquility and comfort of Emerald Hills

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 614 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $50.94
Deposit: $500 - 700 deposit O.A.C.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $60
restrictions: Call the office for breed restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $60
restrictions: Call for breed restrictions
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $60
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Emerald Hills Apartment Homes have any available units?
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes has 10 units available starting at $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Emerald Hills Apartment Homes have?
Some of Emerald Hills Apartment Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Emerald Hills Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Emerald Hills Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Emerald Hills Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Emerald Hills Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Emerald Hills Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Emerald Hills Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Emerald Hills Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Emerald Hills Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Emerald Hills Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Emerald Hills Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Emerald Hills Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Emerald Hills Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Emerald Hills Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Emerald Hills Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Emerald Hills Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
