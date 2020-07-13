Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 AM

145 Apartments for rent in Monterey Park, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Monterey Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi...
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Monterey Park
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr, Monterey Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Emerald Hills Apartments is a gorgeous community taking inspiration straight from a tropical getaway with lush greenery and resort-like features.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Monterey Park
120 N Moore Ave Apt 204
120 North Moore Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1063 sqft
Royal Meridian Senior 55+ Condo in the heart of Montery Park. This 1,063 square foot condo sits on a 0.46 acre lot and features a furnished large 2 bedrooms, and 2 full baths. Private balcony off bedrooms, central air & heat.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
Monterey Park
2304 Fulton Avenue
2304 Fulton Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1500 sqft
Great for family. Conveniently located to all major cities. See map. Tons of storage space. Pool, backyard with firepit and garden bed to grow your own veggies. Den with gas fireplace. Lawn with drought tolerant plants. Central air. Walk in closet.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Monterey Park
404 South Moore Avenue
404 South Moore Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1272 sqft
Modern & Spacious Monterey Park Home!! - A modern house with three bedrooms and one bathroom totaling 1,272 square feet with hardwood floor throughout with a lovely pool.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Monterey Park
224 S Mcpherrin Avenue
224 Mc Pherrin Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1342 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Walk to 99 Ranch market, restaurants, civic center, library, school, transportations, shops, and a well planned park with multiple recreational facilities.
Results within 1 mile of Monterey Park
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
9 Units Available
Alhambra
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave., Alhambra, CA
Studio
$1,725
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1125 sqft
Situated right off I-10 and I-710, near public parks and schools. Luxury studios and 1-3 bedroom units with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Small pets welcome with fee. Pool and gym.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Los Angeles
5708 Dewar Ave.
5708 Dewar Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
650 sqft
Monterey Park Adjacent - 1 Bed 1 Bath - Wood Floors - New Paint - 1 Car Gar! - We are proudly offering for rent this 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the East Los Angeles area.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Alhambra
630 N Stoneman Avenue
630 N Stoneman Ave, Alhambra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1356 sqft
Pacific Villa Place is proud to present a brand new town-home construction in gorgeous Alhambra.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Monterey Park
2142 S Curtis Avenue
2142 S Curtis Ave, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1036 sqft
Charming Newly Constructed home in the desired neighborhood of Alhambra. This Single Story home 2bed/2bath has an ADDITIONAL ROOM, and it is ONE of the 2 Single-Family Homes on the same lot. Front house is not included in the lease.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Alhambra
1136 S. 3rd St.
1136 3rd Street, Alhambra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1984 sqft
2-story Spanish Style House For Rent in Alhambra - Property Id: 305532 For showing and rent application, please contact Mike Sullivan, licensed Realtor DRE 01269211 Anthony Venti Realtors, Inc. Email: mikesullivanre@gmail.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
East Los Angeles
520 S Ferris
520 South Ferris Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
500 sqft
Great one bedroom one bath bungalow fully updated with new floors and freshly painted ready to rent!! No shared walls giving you nice privacy, one parking spot available in the carport.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Montebello
625 N 6th Street
625 North 6th Street, Montebello, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2094 sqft
Located in one of the most prestige neighborhoods of North Montebello, this custom remodeled home brings so much elegance and one of a kind floor plan.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
South San Gabriel
8009 Hill Drive
8009 Hill Drive, South San Gabriel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1475 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 4bed/2bath house with extra wide driveway parking in the City of Rosemead. Freshly painted walls with beautiful laminate flooring throughout the home.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Montebello
1701 Neil Armstrong Street
1701 Neil Armstrong Street, Montebello, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
970 sqft
NICE 2 BEDROOMS 2 bedrooms have large closet. One bath upstairs with two sinks.AND TWO DESIGNATED PARKING SPACES. LOCATED IN THE GATED COMMUNITY. MOVE IN CONDITION, CONVENIENT TO FWY60/MONTEBELLO TOWN CENTER SHOPPING MALL, COSTCO, RESTAURANTS.
Results within 5 miles of Monterey Park
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
67 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,150
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,781
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,330
1143 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
South Lake
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,989
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1183 sqft
We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans here at San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, CA featuring private patios or balconies, refrigerators, electric range, dishwasher, microwave, walk-in closets and ceiling fans in select homes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
24 Units Available
Alhambra
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,091
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,156
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
19 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,921
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1086 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,066
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,162
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,036
1000 sqft
Close to Central Park and right on East Del Mar Boulevard. Spacious floor plans in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets, fireplaces and cable included. Pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
9 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Jia
639 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,700
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,114
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,562
1242 sqft
Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and local bus lines. Right at entrance to Chinatown and next to Starbucks. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
3 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Hikari
375 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,723
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,526
1039 sqft
Situated in Little Tokyo on E 2nd St. Luxury apartment homes have walk-in closets, laundry facilities and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community offers a pool, a concierge service and a fire pit.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
9 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,893
830 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,823
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to Highway 101 and a short walk from Los Angeles Union Station. Elegantly decorated apartments with dishwasher, private laundry and garbage disposal. Resident amenities include a game room, a garage and a pool.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
$
99 Units Available
Historic Cultural
AMP Lofts
695 S. Santa Fe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,045
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1339 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at AMP Lofts in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
$
13 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,947
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,959
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1006 sqft
Luxury apartments in Chinatown offer a variety of floor plans. Located close to Metrolink Gold Line station, LA State Historic Park, and interstates and freeways. Community has dining space, media area and fitness center.
City Guide for Monterey Park, CA

As far as city slogans go, this tiny town may have one of the best: Pride in the Past…Faith in the Future. What it lacks in size (7 square miles), Monterey Park makes up for in heart…and an amazingly diverse community—almost half of the population here is Asian American.

Located about ten minutes/seven miles from Los Angeles, Monterey Park is a California town that offers big city proximity, a college town feel and a close knit community atmosphere. It has also been undergoing a revitalization, complete with new shopping centers, living spaces and restaurants. Though it’s rapidly growing and changing, Monterey Park maintains the same friendly culture it began with.

For those who want the L.A. lifestyle but without the luxe price tag, Monterey Park has your number. You can study, work and live in Monterey Park’s quiet atmosphere during the day then hop on the freeway and dine, shop and rub elbows with celebs by night. If that’s not the best of both worlds, you may be far too hard to please. Monterey Park is growing and revamping itself, odds are so are you. Why not do it together?

Having trouble with Craigslist Monterey Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Monterey Park, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Monterey Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

