289 Apartments for rent in Monterey Park, CA with garage

As far as city slogans go, this tiny town may have one of the best: Pride in the Past…Faith in the Future. What it lacks in size (7 square miles), Monterey Park makes up for in heart…and an amazingly diverse community—almost half of the population here is Asian American.

Located about ten minutes/seven miles from Los Angeles, Monterey Park is a California town that offers big city proximity, a college town feel and a close knit community atmosphere. It has also been undergoing a revitalization, complete with new shopping centers, living spaces and restaurants. Though it’s rapidly growing and changing, Monterey Park maintains the same friendly culture it began with.

For those who want the L.A. lifestyle but without the luxe price tag, Monterey Park has your number. You can study, work and live in Monterey Park’s quiet atmosphere during the day then hop on the freeway and dine, shop and rub elbows with celebs by night. If that’s not the best of both worlds, you may be far too hard to please. Monterey Park is growing and revamping itself, odds are so are you. Why not do it together?

