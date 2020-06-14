Apartment List
/
CA
/
monterey park
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:17 AM

289 Apartments for rent in Monterey Park, CA with garage

Monterey Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Monterey Park
1 Unit Available
433 S Orange Ave #A
433 South Orange Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1486 sqft
Spacious tri level towhhouse, attached garage, laundry hook up, private patio, updated - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UIlLDB1zRZITmTOZyYCsUgZe4Iymh_eB/view?usp=drivesdk Centrally located on S. Orange.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
Monterey Park
1 Unit Available
2304 Fulton Avenue
2304 Fulton Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1500 sqft
Great for family. Conveniently located to all major cities. See map. Tons of storage space. Pool, backyard with firepit and garden bed to grow your own veggies. Den with gas fireplace. Lawn with drought tolerant plants. Central air. Walk in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Monterey Park

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Garvey
1 Unit Available
219 W Romona Blvd
219 Ramona Boulevard, San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1600 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Townhome in San Gabriel - Welcome to 219 W Ramona, a thoughtfully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Townhome in San Gabriel, just south of Alhambra.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Monterey Park
1 Unit Available
2142 S Curtis Avenue
2142 S Curtis Ave, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1036 sqft
Charming Newly Constructed home in the desired neighborhood of Alhambra. This Single Story home 2bed/2bath has an ADDITIONAL ROOM, and it is ONE of the 2 Single-Family Homes on the same lot. Front house is not included in the lease.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
636 N Stoneman Avenue
636 N Stoneman Ave, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1147 sqft
Pacific Villa Place is proud to present a brand new town-home construction in gorgeous Alhambra.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
East Los Angeles
1 Unit Available
275 Margaret Avenue
275 Margaret Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1128 sqft
This is a well cared for home within a great neighborhood of single family homes. Great north of Beverly Blvd location with walking distance to shopping and transportation and schools.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Montebello
1 Unit Available
625 N 6th Street
625 North 6th Street, Montebello, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2094 sqft
Located in one of the most prestige neighborhoods of North Montebello, this custom remodeled home brings so much elegance and one of a kind floor plan.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Garvey
1 Unit Available
210 W Marshall Street
210 Marshall Street, San Gabriel, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
Updated single story house of a triplex in central San Gabriel. Walk to Valley blvd close to shopping, groceries, restaurants , Marshall park and easy access to freeway 10.
Results within 5 miles of Monterey Park
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Historic Cultural
73 Units Available
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,900
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
966 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Historic Cultural
17 Units Available
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,918
830 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,451
1210 sqft
Situated close to Highway 101 and a short walk from Los Angeles Union Station. Elegantly decorated apartments with dishwasher, private laundry and garbage disposal. Resident amenities include a game room, a garage and a pool.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Historic Cultural
60 Units Available
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,949
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,693
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1143 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Alhambra
34 Units Available
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,195
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,976
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Historic Cultural
47 Units Available
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,732
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,037
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1053 sqft
Spacious apartments with great views of LA. On the shores of the Los Angeles River, close to Hollenbeck Park and Union Station. Community features a zero-edge swimming pool, outdoor theater, and EV charging stations.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Downtown Pasadena
21 Units Available
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,110
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1086 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Historic Cultural
7 Units Available
Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,387
1030 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1335 sqft
Located in the Little Tokyo district of LA, close to E 1st St. Luxury apartments have a bathtub, patio/balcony and fireplace. Resident amenities include a sauna, a pool and a hot tub.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Historic Cultural
5 Units Available
Hikari
375 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,878
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1039 sqft
Situated in Little Tokyo on E 2nd St. Luxury apartment homes have walk-in closets, laundry facilities and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community offers a pool, a concierge service and a fire pit.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Historic Cultural
7 Units Available
Jia
639 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,924
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,179
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and local bus lines. Right at entrance to Chinatown and next to Starbucks. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Pasadena
7 Units Available
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,013
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,942
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Central Park and right on East Del Mar Boulevard. Spacious floor plans in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets, fireplaces and cable included. Pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
South Lake
4 Units Available
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,405
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
945 sqft
Residence features hardwood floors and bright walls. Upgraded apartments also feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Tenants have access to a gym and pool. Community is conveniently located near East Del Mar Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:07am
$
Historic Cultural
11 Units Available
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,032
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,566
1006 sqft
Luxury apartments in Chinatown offer a variety of floor plans. Located close to Metrolink Gold Line station, LA State Historic Park, and interstates and freeways. Community has dining space, media area and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Pasadena
3 Units Available
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Franklin House Apartments feature apartment home living in the heart of Pasadena.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Pasadena
5 Units Available
Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,625
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Madison Court Apartments is located blocks from Old Town Pasadena, where you can enjoy theatres, restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Arcadia
2 Units Available
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1326 sqft
Fairview Apartments feature beautiful, spacious condo-like apartment homes located in the heart of Arcadia on a quiet tree-lined residential street. Our community is small, quaint and lush with well-manicured gardens.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
701 Mound Avenue
701 Mound Avenue, South Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Very modern interior, 2 Bedroom plus den and 2 full baths Prime South Pasadena Location and South Pasadena Schools. A Spacious floor plan with beautiful newer laminate hardwood floors throughout.
City Guide for Monterey Park, CA

As far as city slogans go, this tiny town may have one of the best: Pride in the Past…Faith in the Future. What it lacks in size (7 square miles), Monterey Park makes up for in heart…and an amazingly diverse community—almost half of the population here is Asian American.

Located about ten minutes/seven miles from Los Angeles, Monterey Park is a California town that offers big city proximity, a college town feel and a close knit community atmosphere. It has also been undergoing a revitalization, complete with new shopping centers, living spaces and restaurants. Though it’s rapidly growing and changing, Monterey Park maintains the same friendly culture it began with.

For those who want the L.A. lifestyle but without the luxe price tag, Monterey Park has your number. You can study, work and live in Monterey Park’s quiet atmosphere during the day then hop on the freeway and dine, shop and rub elbows with celebs by night. If that’s not the best of both worlds, you may be far too hard to please. Monterey Park is growing and revamping itself, odds are so are you. Why not do it together?

Having trouble with Craigslist Monterey Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Monterey Park, CA

Monterey Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Monterey Park 3 BedroomsMonterey Park Apartments with BalconyMonterey Park Apartments with Garage
Monterey Park Apartments with GymMonterey Park Apartments with ParkingMonterey Park Apartments with Pool
Monterey Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsMonterey Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

East Los Angeles CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine