181 Apartments for rent in Monterey Park, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Monterey Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Monterey Park
10 Units Available
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr, Monterey Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,276
1130 sqft
Emerald Hills Apartments is a gorgeous community taking inspiration straight from a tropical getaway with lush greenery and resort-like features.
Results within 1 mile of Monterey Park
Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
Alhambra
9 Units Available
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave., Alhambra, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1125 sqft
Situated right off I-10 and I-710, near public parks and schools. Luxury studios and 1-3 bedroom units with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Small pets welcome with fee. Pool and gym.
Results within 5 miles of Monterey Park
Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
$
Historic Cultural
11 Units Available
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,032
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,566
1006 sqft
Luxury apartments in Chinatown offer a variety of floor plans. Located close to Metrolink Gold Line station, LA State Historic Park, and interstates and freeways. Community has dining space, media area and fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Historic Cultural
72 Units Available
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,900
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
966 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Historic Cultural
17 Units Available
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,918
830 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,451
1210 sqft
Situated close to Highway 101 and a short walk from Los Angeles Union Station. Elegantly decorated apartments with dishwasher, private laundry and garbage disposal. Resident amenities include a game room, a garage and a pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Historic Cultural
60 Units Available
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,949
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,693
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1143 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Alhambra
34 Units Available
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,195
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,976
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Historic Cultural
47 Units Available
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,732
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,037
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1053 sqft
Spacious apartments with great views of LA. On the shores of the Los Angeles River, close to Hollenbeck Park and Union Station. Community features a zero-edge swimming pool, outdoor theater, and EV charging stations.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Highland Park
6 Units Available
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,550
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
830 sqft
Discover the best apartments for rent in Southern California. Pasadena Park Place is set in a diverse neighborhood known for its famous landmarks and peaceful atmosphere. Our apartment community is a serene retreat amid the conveniences of city life.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Downtown Pasadena
21 Units Available
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,110
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1086 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Historic Cultural
7 Units Available
Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,387
1030 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1335 sqft
Located in the Little Tokyo district of LA, close to E 1st St. Luxury apartments have a bathtub, patio/balcony and fireplace. Resident amenities include a sauna, a pool and a hot tub.
Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Historic Cultural
5 Units Available
Hikari
375 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,878
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1039 sqft
Situated in Little Tokyo on E 2nd St. Luxury apartment homes have walk-in closets, laundry facilities and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community offers a pool, a concierge service and a fire pit.
Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Historic Cultural
7 Units Available
Jia
639 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,924
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,179
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and local bus lines. Right at entrance to Chinatown and next to Starbucks. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Pasadena
7 Units Available
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,013
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,942
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Central Park and right on East Del Mar Boulevard. Spacious floor plans in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets, fireplaces and cable included. Pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
South Lake
4 Units Available
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,405
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
945 sqft
Residence features hardwood floors and bright walls. Upgraded apartments also feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Tenants have access to a gym and pool. Community is conveniently located near East Del Mar Boulevard.
Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
Northwest El Monte
5 Units Available
The Atrium
3733 Gibson Road, El Monte, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. The smoke-free community has covered parking and a swimming pool. Only 5 minutes from downtown El Monte.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Pasadena
3 Units Available
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Franklin House Apartments feature apartment home living in the heart of Pasadena.
Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
El Rancho
2 Units Available
Town Center
7466 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
Studio
$1,195
Rosemead Place has studio apartments for rent in Pico Rivera, CA. Centrally located with easy access to the 60, 5 and 605 freeways makes this an ideal place to call home.
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Pico Rivera
3 Units Available
Rosemead Place
7711 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rosemead Place, in Pico Rivera, has newly renovated apartments that provide ceiling fans, air-conditioning, stoves, dishwashers, mirror wardrobe doors, spacious apartments with new interiors.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Alhambra
3 Units Available
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$1,510
367 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to local schools and Metro bus line stops. Pet-friendly apartments come with one carport each as well as air conditioning, wood-like floors, granite countertops and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool and 24-hour laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
San Marino
4 Units Available
Sierra Madre Apartments
320 S Sierra Madre Blvd, San Pasqual, CA
Studio
$1,375
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
650 sqft
Sierra Madre Apartments consists of two buildings - one with a beautiful courtyard and soothing fountain and the other with a sparkling pool and barbecue area just perfect for our California weather.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Arcadia
2 Units Available
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1326 sqft
Fairview Apartments feature beautiful, spacious condo-like apartment homes located in the heart of Arcadia on a quiet tree-lined residential street. Our community is small, quaint and lush with well-manicured gardens.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
South Lake
1 Unit Available
1127 E Del Mar Boulevard
1127 East Del Mar Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
844 sqft
Contemporary and updated condo within close proximity of Caltech, South Lake Shopping District and the Metro Gold Line.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Historic Cultural
1 Unit Available
Barker Block
530 South Hewitt Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,850
1435 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Trendy West-Facing loft with a skyline view. High ceilings that stare at century old wooden beams with concrete walls in this cozy loft. Located in Downtown LA's gorgeous live/work building, Barker Block, in the Arts District.
City Guide for Monterey Park, CA

As far as city slogans go, this tiny town may have one of the best: Pride in the Past…Faith in the Future. What it lacks in size (7 square miles), Monterey Park makes up for in heart…and an amazingly diverse community—almost half of the population here is Asian American.

Located about ten minutes/seven miles from Los Angeles, Monterey Park is a California town that offers big city proximity, a college town feel and a close knit community atmosphere. It has also been undergoing a revitalization, complete with new shopping centers, living spaces and restaurants. Though it’s rapidly growing and changing, Monterey Park maintains the same friendly culture it began with.

For those who want the L.A. lifestyle but without the luxe price tag, Monterey Park has your number. You can study, work and live in Monterey Park’s quiet atmosphere during the day then hop on the freeway and dine, shop and rub elbows with celebs by night. If that’s not the best of both worlds, you may be far too hard to please. Monterey Park is growing and revamping itself, odds are so are you. Why not do it together?

Having trouble with Craigslist Monterey Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Monterey Park, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Monterey Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

