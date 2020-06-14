181 Apartments for rent in Monterey Park, CA with gym
As far as city slogans go, this tiny town may have one of the best: Pride in the Past…Faith in the Future. What it lacks in size (7 square miles), Monterey Park makes up for in heart…and an amazingly diverse community—almost half of the population here is Asian American.
Located about ten minutes/seven miles from Los Angeles, Monterey Park is a California town that offers big city proximity, a college town feel and a close knit community atmosphere. It has also been undergoing a revitalization, complete with new shopping centers, living spaces and restaurants. Though it’s rapidly growing and changing, Monterey Park maintains the same friendly culture it began with.
For those who want the L.A. lifestyle but without the luxe price tag, Monterey Park has your number. You can study, work and live in Monterey Park’s quiet atmosphere during the day then hop on the freeway and dine, shop and rub elbows with celebs by night. If that’s not the best of both worlds, you may be far too hard to please. Monterey Park is growing and revamping itself, odds are so are you. Why not do it together?
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Monterey Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.