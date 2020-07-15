/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:18 PM
70 Furnished Apartments for rent in Monterey Park, CA
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Monterey Park
120 N Moore Ave Apt 204
120 North Moore Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1063 sqft
Royal Meridian Senior 55+ Condo in the heart of Montery Park. This 1,063 square foot condo sits on a 0.46 acre lot and features a furnished large 2 bedrooms, and 2 full baths. Private balcony off bedrooms, central air & heat.
Results within 5 miles of Monterey Park
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
69 Units Available
Historic Cultural
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,775
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
966 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
26 Units Available
Alhambra
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,091
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,156
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
10 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,066
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,122
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,036
1000 sqft
Close to Central Park and right on East Del Mar Boulevard. Spacious floor plans in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets, fireplaces and cable included. Pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 PM
2 Units Available
Whittier City
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northcrest Manor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Rosemead
9714 Olney Street
9714 Olney Street, Rosemead, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
900 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Arroyo
649 La Loma Road
649 La Loma Road, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,000
1215 sqft
This fabulous cottage is perfect for the discerning traveler...who is tired of hotels. A gracious home away from home. Fully furnished, i.e.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Temple City
4861 Arden Dr
4861 Arden Drive, Temple City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
105 sqft
Room WITHIN modern condo built at the end of 2017. NOT a separate unit. Looking for SINGLE tenant; no couples/partners. Ground floor space (1 bedroom, 1 bathroom), open for a 1 year lease.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
1231 S Golden West Avenue
1231 North Golden West Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Furnished Condo Located in Arcadia with excellent Temple City schools. 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath in 1122 sqft. Convenience location with walking distance to 99 Ranch Supermarket and shopping plaza, banks, post office, restaurants....
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
South Pasadena
2051 Fair Oaks Avenue
2051 Fair Oaks Avenue, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
638 sqft
Beautiful and tranquil rear unit surrounded by fruit trees and a sprawling lawn. One bedroom and 1 bathroom guest house fully furnished with all the comforts of a cozy home. Very private with updated kitchen and bathroom.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Cultural
616 Park Row Drive
616 Park View Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
765 sqft
Dream location surrounded by nature and conveniently close to DTLA. Inside Elysian Park with stunning views out your front door. Imagine having all the perks of the park at your convenience. This is a unique find that has been recently remodeled.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Los Angeles
1245 E 7th st
1245 E 7th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1200 sqft
gorgeous loft with nature patio - Property Id: 263715 Large ground floor loft with 20 foot ceilings, bright creative space in the front and serene live space in the back with a bedroom loft and back patio garden akin to a Brooklyn brownstone.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
2831 Blossom Ct
2831 Blossom Ct, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
This is a Brand New Home in the Solstice 70 neighborhood. This Beautiful Home is Move-In Ready featuring 2 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms and 1600 square feet of living Space.
Results within 10 miles of Monterey Park
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
59 Units Available
City Center
The Brand
120 W Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,990
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1190 sqft
We’re doing our part to keep you, our residents, and our staff safe and healthy. Though we have suspended in-person tours for the time being, we encourage you to schedule a virtual tour today.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
28 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,325
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,018
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
17 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,710
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,190
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1126 sqft
Ultra-modern, upscale living. Located in Downtown L.A. Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, business center, courtyard and conference room, along with a gym and media room. In-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 PM
$
81 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,980
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1417 sqft
Live the Way YOU'VE ALWAYS WANTED! BE A TRENDSETTER! Ready to experience downtown Los Angeles the right way? The Grace on Spring's luxurious studio, one, two, three-bedroom apartments and penthouses set a new standard for high-rise towers.
Verified
1 of 103
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
20 Units Available
Historic Cultural
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,660
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,613
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1058 sqft
Imagine a home where the fine art of living has been perfected. Welcome to The Orsini, home to the best apartments in downtown Los Angeles.
Verified
1 of 124
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
18 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Piero
616 St Paul Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,872
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,834
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,631
1091 sqft
The Piero is the most prestigious address, in urban-style elegance, that Los Angeles, California has to offer. Experience gracious, apartment living in the heart of downtown.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 01:01 PM
$
22 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,719
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,525
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,506
1681 sqft
Highrise Hollywood living with rooftop pool, stunning views, and easy access to all of Los Angeles with nearby access to I-10 and 101. Luxury concierge services, on-site gym, and clubhouse. Private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 01:01 PM
$
34 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,825
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,632
1028 sqft
Sleek, modern apartment building in downtown LA, near Staples Center and the Convention Center. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with balconies. Underground garage. Small pets welcome with deposit and monthly fee. Pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
22 Units Available
Vineyard
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,012
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,104
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,373
1143 sqft
The convenience of downtown Glendale, with walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Between Central and Pacific avenues. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Clubhouse, grills, hot tub and pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
$
27 Units Available
Greater Griffith Park
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1060 sqft
Close to Griffith Park and The Greek Theatre. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring private patios or balconies and kitchens with breakfast bars. On-site conveniences include a fitness center and outdoor recreation areas. Reserved parking available.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
17 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,069
765 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,130
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,892
1230 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the beating heart of Pasadena, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Del Mar Metro station and Central Park. All units offer in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets.
Similar Pages
Monterey Park 2 BedroomsMonterey Park 3 BedroomsMonterey Park Apartments with BalconiesMonterey Park Apartments with Garages
Monterey Park Apartments with GymsMonterey Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMonterey Park Apartments with ParkingMonterey Park Apartments with Pools
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CA