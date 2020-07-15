/
2 bedroom apartments
323 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Monterey Park, CA
Monterey Park
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr, Monterey Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
950 sqft
Emerald Hills Apartments is a gorgeous community taking inspiration straight from a tropical getaway with lush greenery and resort-like features.
Monterey Park
120 N Moore Ave Apt 204
120 North Moore Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1063 sqft
Royal Meridian Senior 55+ Condo in the heart of Montery Park. This 1,063 square foot condo sits on a 0.46 acre lot and features a furnished large 2 bedrooms, and 2 full baths. Private balcony off bedrooms, central air & heat.
Results within 1 mile of Monterey Park
Alhambra
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave., Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1125 sqft
Situated right off I-10 and I-710, near public parks and schools. Luxury studios and 1-3 bedroom units with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Small pets welcome with fee. Pool and gym.
Monterey Park
2142 S Curtis Avenue
2142 S Curtis Ave, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1036 sqft
Charming Newly Constructed home in the desired neighborhood of Alhambra. This Single Story home 2bed/2bath has an ADDITIONAL ROOM, and it is ONE of the 2 Single-Family Homes on the same lot. Front house is not included in the lease.
Rosemead
7749 Newmark Avenue
7749 Newmark Ave, Rosemead, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
Newly remodeled Spanish style house. Brand new kitchen cabinet, stove, range hood, refrigerator , ceiling fan, light fixtures. Tile flooring and brand new carpet for easy maintenance. Walking distance to Richard Garvey Intermediate School.
Montebello
1701 Neil Armstrong Street
1701 Neil Armstrong Street, Montebello, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
970 sqft
NICE 2 BEDROOMS 2 bedrooms have large closet. One bath upstairs with two sinks.AND TWO DESIGNATED PARKING SPACES. LOCATED IN THE GATED COMMUNITY. MOVE IN CONDITION, CONVENIENT TO FWY60/MONTEBELLO TOWN CENTER SHOPPING MALL, COSTCO, RESTAURANTS.
Results within 5 miles of Monterey Park
Historic Cultural
Hikari
375 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,556
1039 sqft
Situated in Little Tokyo on E 2nd St. Luxury apartment homes have walk-in closets, laundry facilities and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community offers a pool, a concierge service and a fire pit.
Historic Cultural
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1143 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
Historic Cultural
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1006 sqft
Luxury apartments in Chinatown offer a variety of floor plans. Located close to Metrolink Gold Line station, LA State Historic Park, and interstates and freeways. Community has dining space, media area and fitness center.
Historic Cultural
Jia
639 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,617
1242 sqft
Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and local bus lines. Right at entrance to Chinatown and next to Starbucks. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Historic Cultural
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,439
1210 sqft
Situated close to Highway 101 and a short walk from Los Angeles Union Station. Elegantly decorated apartments with dishwasher, private laundry and garbage disposal. Resident amenities include a game room, a garage and a pool.
Historic Cultural
Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,693
1389 sqft
Located in the Little Tokyo district of LA, close to E 1st St. Luxury apartments have a bathtub, patio/balcony and fireplace. Resident amenities include a sauna, a pool and a hot tub.
Downtown Pasadena
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,036
1000 sqft
Close to Central Park and right on East Del Mar Boulevard. Spacious floor plans in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets, fireplaces and cable included. Pool. Pet-friendly.
Historic Cultural
AMP Lofts
695 S. Santa Fe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1339 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at AMP Lofts in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Northwest El Monte
The Atrium
3733 Gibson Road, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. The smoke-free community has covered parking and a swimming pool. Only 5 minutes from downtown El Monte.
Alhambra
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Highland Park
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,304
830 sqft
Discover the best apartments for rent in Southern California. Pasadena Park Place is set in a diverse neighborhood known for its famous landmarks and peaceful atmosphere. Our apartment community is a serene retreat amid the conveniences of city life.
South Lake
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1183 sqft
We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans here at San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, CA featuring private patios or balconies, refrigerators, electric range, dishwasher, microwave, large closets and ceiling fans in select homes.
Downtown Pasadena
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
937 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
Historic Cultural
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,793
1053 sqft
Spacious apartments with great views of LA. On the shores of the Los Angeles River, close to Hollenbeck Park and Union Station. Community features a zero-edge swimming pool, outdoor theater, and EV charging stations.
Historic Cultural
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
966 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Whittier City
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
855 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northcrest Manor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
East San Gabriel
Villa Tramonti
9100 Duarte Rd, San Gabriel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1168 sqft
Welcome home to Villa Tramonti Apartment Homes! This Spanish-style community offers newly renovated studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in San Gabriel, CA featuring hardwood-inspired flooring, designer two-tone paint, granite countertops,
South Lake
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
945 sqft
Residence features hardwood floors and bright walls. Upgraded apartments also feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Tenants have access to a gym and pool. Community is conveniently located near East Del Mar Boulevard.
