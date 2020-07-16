3770 Stone's Throw

Amenities

***The rental amount ranges from $7269 to $15,362 per month depending on length of stay and time of year***



A storybook English cottage, surrounded by serene gardens and tucked away in a quiet neighborhood of Carmel-by-the-Sea, offers exquisitely updated amenities as well as the perfect location that’s just a short walk from Ocean Avenue’s restaurants and shopping and the beach.



The 3-bedroom, 3 full-bath home, built in 1925, has the timeless look of an English country cottage but has been fully renovated with upscale interiors by award-winning architect David Martin. The 2,009-square-foot pet-friendly residence includes a high-end chef’s kitchen, two Carmel stone gas fireplaces, artistic vaulted ceilings, oak hardwood floors, and beautiful detailing indoors and out.



It’s just a 10-minute walk to shopping and dining in downtown Carmel, or 10 minutes to the beach. It’s also a 15-minute drive to local attractions like golf and sightseeing in Pebble Beach, vintage Victorian homes and shopping in Pacific Grove, or to historic Cannery Row and the Monterey Bay Aquarium.



Guests entering under the vine-covered garden arch will think they’ve stepped into a fairy tale, with beautiful gardens blooming with hydrangea, jasmine and roses, framed by live oak trees, succulents and Japanese maples. Flagstone walkways lead to the doorway of the cottage, which sports a traditional English country gabled roof.



Inside, original artwork, handcrafted plaster walls and vaulted ceilings add to the tasteful ambiance. The fully-equipped kitchen features alder cabinets, solid-surface countertops, a Sub-Zero refrigerator and wine fridge, Míele double oven and gas cooktop with five burners, and a deep sink with pull-out faucet. The adjacent dining area has seating for six.



Extra storage space can be found in the laundry room, which has a washer and dryer. There is space to park two cars in the driveway.



