Home
/
Monterey County, CA
/
3770 Stone's Throw
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

3770 Stone's Throw

2505 2nd Avenue · (831) 373-7103
Location

2505 2nd Avenue, Monterey County, CA 93923
Carmel - by - the - Sea

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $7269 · Avail. now

$7,269

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2009 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!***

***The rental amount ranges from $7269 to $15,362 per month depending on length of stay and time of year***

A storybook English cottage, surrounded by serene gardens and tucked away in a quiet neighborhood of Carmel-by-the-Sea, offers exquisitely updated amenities as well as the perfect location that’s just a short walk from Ocean Avenue’s restaurants and shopping and the beach.

The 3-bedroom, 3 full-bath home, built in 1925, has the timeless look of an English country cottage but has been fully renovated with upscale interiors by award-winning architect David Martin. The 2,009-square-foot pet-friendly residence includes a high-end chef’s kitchen, two Carmel stone gas fireplaces, artistic vaulted ceilings, oak hardwood floors, and beautiful detailing indoors and out.

It’s just a 10-minute walk to shopping and dining in downtown Carmel, or 10 minutes to the beach. It’s also a 15-minute drive to local attractions like golf and sightseeing in Pebble Beach, vintage Victorian homes and shopping in Pacific Grove, or to historic Cannery Row and the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

Guests entering under the vine-covered garden arch will think they’ve stepped into a fairy tale, with beautiful gardens blooming with hydrangea, jasmine and roses, framed by live oak trees, succulents and Japanese maples. Flagstone walkways lead to the doorway of the cottage, which sports a traditional English country gabled roof.

Inside, original artwork, handcrafted plaster walls and vaulted ceilings add to the tasteful ambiance. The fully-equipped kitchen features alder cabinets, solid-surface countertops, a Sub-Zero refrigerator and wine fridge, Míele double oven and gas cooktop with five burners, and a deep sink with pull-out faucet. The adjacent dining area has seating for six.

Extra storage space can be found in the laundry room, which has a washer and dryer. There is space to park two cars in the driveway.

(RLNE4146093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3770 Stone's Throw have any available units?
3770 Stone's Throw has a unit available for $7,269 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3770 Stone's Throw have?
Some of 3770 Stone's Throw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3770 Stone's Throw currently offering any rent specials?
3770 Stone's Throw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3770 Stone's Throw pet-friendly?
No, 3770 Stone's Throw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey County.
Does 3770 Stone's Throw offer parking?
Yes, 3770 Stone's Throw offers parking.
Does 3770 Stone's Throw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3770 Stone's Throw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3770 Stone's Throw have a pool?
No, 3770 Stone's Throw does not have a pool.
Does 3770 Stone's Throw have accessible units?
No, 3770 Stone's Throw does not have accessible units.
Does 3770 Stone's Throw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3770 Stone's Throw has units with dishwashers.
Does 3770 Stone's Throw have units with air conditioning?
No, 3770 Stone's Throw does not have units with air conditioning.
