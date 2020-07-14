All apartments in Salinas
Salinas, CA
Sheridan Park Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:58 AM

Sheridan Park Apartments

1450 N 1st St · (831) 498-1421
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1450 N 1st St, Salinas, CA 93906

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 071 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 055 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,954

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 032 · Avail. now

$2,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sheridan Park Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
hot tub
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Welcome to Sheridan Park Apartments in Salinas, CA

From the moment you walk through the front door at Sheridan Park, you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home. Our Salinas apartments offer spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans. Each unit features cutting-edge amenities such as fully equipped kitchens, large closets, and a private balcony.

Our apartment community is pet friendly with meticulously-groomed grounds and a dedicated staff that contributes to a higher standard of living. Convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums, and parks are all close at hand, with sponsored activities to develop new hobbies while getting to know your neighbors. Call today to discover your new home at Sheridan Park, Salinas CA, apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sheridan Park Apartments have any available units?
Sheridan Park Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Salinas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salinas Rent Report.
What amenities does Sheridan Park Apartments have?
Some of Sheridan Park Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sheridan Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sheridan Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sheridan Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sheridan Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sheridan Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sheridan Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Sheridan Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sheridan Park Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sheridan Park Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Sheridan Park Apartments has a pool.
Does Sheridan Park Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Sheridan Park Apartments has accessible units.
Does Sheridan Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sheridan Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.
