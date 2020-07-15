Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:59 AM
4 Apartments For Rent Near CSUMB
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
Marina Crescent
3114 Crescent Ave, Marina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
589 sqft
Tight-knit apartment community close to California State University, Monterey Bay. One-bedroom apartments with ceiling fans, large closets and hardwood-inspired floors in a small-scale complex on meticulously groomed grounds.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
15607 Watkins Gate Road
15607 Watkins Gate Rd, Monterey County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2500 sqft
15607 Watkins Gate Road Available 05/07/20 Newer 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Luxury Home in New Marina Development - (BRITB) San Carlos Agency, Inc.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
3122 Crescent Avenue
3122 Crescent Avenue, Marina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
Gorgeous Two Bedroom apartment home in the heart of Marina! - Lovely two bedroom one bathroom apartment home with new flooring.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
5001 Telegraph Boulevard
5001 Telegraph Boulevard, Marina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1692 sqft
5001 Telegraph Boulevard Available 04/08/20 Marina Dunes Charmer! - This is the one you've been waiting for! This charming 2 story 3 bedroom 2.
