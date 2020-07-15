/
Hartnell College
14 Apartments For Rent Near Hartnell College
Laurel Grove Residences
425 W Laurel Dr, Salinas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,939
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,132
886 sqft
Laurel Grove Residences are located in the heart of beautiful Salinas -- just steps from the area's best dining, cultural, and shopping scenes.
Cypress Creek
162 Casentini St, Salinas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
1000 sqft
Provides easy access to Highway 101. One- and two-bedroom apartments with direct entries, separate dining areas and private patios or balconies in a resort-like community with a steam room, gym, racquetball court and clubhouse.
128 Nissen Rd #3
128 Nissen Road, Salinas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1385 sqft
128 Nissen Rd #3 Available 08/01/20 Private Gated South Salinas Condo in Cambridge Village - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath, condo located in the gated community of Cambridge Village in South Salinas.
245 Maple Street
245 Maple Street, Salinas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
CENTRAL COAST PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST OR FACEBOOK MARKET. Prior to entering home a PEAD form must be completed and returned to Sharon Moore Monthly rent is $2475.00 Sec dep is $2975.
741 Victor Street
741 Victor Street, Salinas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1761 sqft
Available for move in August 1st is this well maintained two story, three -bedroom, two and half bath home located at 741 Victor Street in the Laurel West subdivision.
336 Cayuga Street
336 Cayuga Street, Salinas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhouse located near the Courthouse and Salinas City center with lots of shops and restaurants. Enter into this downtown 5-plex through a coded entrance into a sunny center courtyard.
755 Carmelita Drive
755 Carmelita Drive, Salinas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1230 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in South Salinas, located near University Park School. This single-story home has approx. 1230sf with a fireplace in the living room and large dining area off the kitchen. Clean and in excellent condition.
Downtown Salinas
229 Maple Street
229 Maple Street, Salinas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming Historic 2 Bedroom Home with a den - This home is full of charm and I guarantee you will fall in love with it.
127 Katherine Avenue
127 Katherine Avenue, Salinas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home in South Salinas. This home has approx 1300sf with living room, formal dining room, and hardwood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen with tile countertops, gas stove, refrigerator, and washer and dryer.
264 Merced St
264 Merced Street, Salinas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Nice quiet neighborhood at end of street. - Property Id: 309847 Recently renovated with new carpet and paint. New appliances. Walk-in closets in all bedrooms. Separate laundry room. Large back yard. No section 8. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
855 FAIRMONT CIRCLE
855 Fairmont Circle, Salinas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1420 sqft
855 FAIRMONT CIRCLE Available 09/10/20 Walk to Maple Park from this 3 bed/ 2 bath South Salinas home! - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on a cul de sac near Salinas Valley Memorial hospital and Maple park.
Downtown Salinas
49 Harvest Street
49 Harvest Street, Salinas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1273 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom in South Salinas! - Take a look at this charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in South Salinas! Just a few blocks away from Oldtown.
733 California Street
733 California Street, Salinas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2535 sqft
Stunning Large 3 Bedroom South Salinas Home - Stunning large 3 bedroom home located in the Maple Park area of Salinas.
30 E. San Joaquin Street - #204
30 East San Joaquin Street, Salinas, CA
Studio
$2,385
985 sqft
Large Executive Office Suite - Available Now! Large Executive office space located at 30 E. San Joaquin Street in the San Joaquin Professional building. This prime south Salinas location offers ample parking and a good tenant mix.
