All apartments in Monterey
Find more places like Pacific Pines.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monterey, CA
/
Pacific Pines
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

Pacific Pines

930 Casanova Avenue · (831) 237-1549
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Monterey
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

930 Casanova Avenue, Monterey, CA 93940
Casanova Oak Knoll

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 930-30 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 920-6 · Avail. Aug 24

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 930-10 · Avail. now

$2,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 920-3 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pacific Pines.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
dog park
guest parking
new construction
Welcome to your new home at Pacific Pines Apartments in Monterey, California! Nestled in the heart of Monterey, Pacific Pines Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living. Whether it be a relaxing night of beautiful city views or a night out spent with delicious food and quality shopping, Pacific Pines Apartments gives you the features youre looking for at the price you want. Just minutes from Monterey's finest shopping and dining, you get the benefits of city living, combined with comforting amenities. Here, relaxation meets sophistication--a night out or an evening in will both leave you satisfied. Come home reassured with a sense of belonging.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.94
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions:
Parking Details: Carport area and additional parking for guests.
Storage Details: Storage cabinet in the carport area

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pacific Pines have any available units?
Pacific Pines has 6 units available starting at $2,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Monterey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Monterey Rent Report.
What amenities does Pacific Pines have?
Some of Pacific Pines's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pacific Pines currently offering any rent specials?
Pacific Pines is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pacific Pines pet-friendly?
Yes, Pacific Pines is pet friendly.
Does Pacific Pines offer parking?
Yes, Pacific Pines offers parking.
Does Pacific Pines have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pacific Pines offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pacific Pines have a pool?
Yes, Pacific Pines has a pool.
Does Pacific Pines have accessible units?
No, Pacific Pines does not have accessible units.
Does Pacific Pines have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pacific Pines has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Pacific Pines?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pacific Vista
57 Soledad Dr
Monterey, CA 93940
Monterey Pines Apartments
201 Glenwood Cir
Monterey, CA 93940
Monterey Townhouse
825 Casanova Ave
Monterey, CA 93940

Similar Pages

Monterey 1 BedroomsMonterey 2 Bedrooms
Monterey Apartments with BalconyMonterey Dog Friendly Apartments
Monterey Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CASalinas, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CACampbell, CA
Santa Cruz, CALos Gatos, CALos Altos, CAGilroy, CAMarina, CAMorgan Hill, CAPacific Grove, CA
Capitola, CASaratoga, CASeaside, CADel Monte Forest, CAHollister, CALa Selva Beach, CARio del Mar, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Monterey Vista
Casanova Oak Knoll

Apartments Near Colleges

Monterey Peninsula CollegeNaval Postgraduate School
De Anza CollegeHartnell College
Mission College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity