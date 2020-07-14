Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly carport dog park guest parking new construction

Welcome to your new home at Pacific Pines Apartments in Monterey, California! Nestled in the heart of Monterey, Pacific Pines Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living. Whether it be a relaxing night of beautiful city views or a night out spent with delicious food and quality shopping, Pacific Pines Apartments gives you the features youre looking for at the price you want. Just minutes from Monterey's finest shopping and dining, you get the benefits of city living, combined with comforting amenities. Here, relaxation meets sophistication--a night out or an evening in will both leave you satisfied. Come home reassured with a sense of belonging.