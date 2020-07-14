All apartments in Marina
Shoreline Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

Shoreline Apartments

3124 Lake Dr · (831) 200-1125
Location

3124 Lake Dr, Marina, CA 93933

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 56 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,729

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Unit 34 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Unit 30 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 07 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,665

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 880 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shoreline Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
accessible
on-site laundry
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Welcome to Shoreline at Monterey Bay Marina Apartments

Welcome home to The Shoreline at Monterey Bay Apartments in Marina - a charming urban community in the heart of the city, where comfort and convenience are a given. Close to it all, our community is the embodiment of quality coastal apartment living. Located just off Del Monte Boulevard, with fast access to roads like Cabrillo Highway, Reservation Road, and near plenty of public transportation options, our apartments are exactly what you've been searching for.

Our Marina CA apartments offer you a host of one and two-bedroom renovated layouts with large patios or balconies and spacious floor plans, for an exclusive lifestyle. Inside, large closets, stainless steel sinks, vertical blinds, and custom accent wall areas create a cozy vibe. Carefully curated, our community amenities are there to make

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shoreline Apartments have any available units?
Shoreline Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,729 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Shoreline Apartments have?
Some of Shoreline Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shoreline Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Shoreline Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shoreline Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Shoreline Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Shoreline Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Shoreline Apartments offers parking.
Does Shoreline Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Shoreline Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Shoreline Apartments have a pool?
No, Shoreline Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Shoreline Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Shoreline Apartments has accessible units.
Does Shoreline Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Shoreline Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Shoreline Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Shoreline Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
