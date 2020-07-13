All apartments in Monterey
Pacific Vista

57 Soledad Dr · (408) 342-1192
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

57 Soledad Dr, Monterey, CA 93940
Monterey Vista

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$2,645

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pacific Vista.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
guest parking
package receiving
cats allowed
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
Welcome to Pacific Vista Apartments, welcome to a comfortable coastal lifestyle! Nestled in a tranquil area just off Soledad Dr and the Cabrillo Highway, our community is ready to offer you a unique blend of thoughtful amenities, city conveniences, and beachside charm. Join us with your four-legged friends—we welcome pets!

Come home to a haven of comfort and let the daily grind vanish, knowing that we’ve appointed our Monterey apartments for rent with everything you need for a pleasant life. This means that you’ll have access to beautiful outdoor areas where BBQ and picnic spots along with a mini dog park seclude you from the city bustle. Inside your cable-ready one or two-bedroom home, vaulted ceilings, plank wood flooring, and ample windows with coverings lend the space an elegant feel. The kitchens invite you to whisk your favorite recipe with the help of stainless-steel appliances and white granite countertops, while the bedrooms feature mirrored walk-in closets to accommodate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pacific Vista have any available units?
Pacific Vista has a unit available for $2,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Monterey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Monterey Rent Report.
What amenities does Pacific Vista have?
Some of Pacific Vista's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pacific Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Pacific Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pacific Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Pacific Vista is pet friendly.
Does Pacific Vista offer parking?
Yes, Pacific Vista offers parking.
Does Pacific Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pacific Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pacific Vista have a pool?
No, Pacific Vista does not have a pool.
Does Pacific Vista have accessible units?
No, Pacific Vista does not have accessible units.
Does Pacific Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pacific Vista has units with dishwashers.
