Salinas, CA
Cypress Creek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:58 AM

Cypress Creek

162 Casentini St · (831) 200-1032
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

162 Casentini St, Salinas, CA 93907

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 164C · Avail. Sep 24

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 154F · Avail. Sep 30

$2,438

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 154D · Avail. Aug 12

$2,467

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 142D · Avail. Sep 30

$2,588

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cypress Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
green community
parking
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Cypress Creek Salinas Apartments are a commuter's delight, this resort-like community is conveniently located in the central portion of Salinas on the Northwest corner of Main Street and Highway 101. Our Salinas Apartments are situated in the ideal location, which provides easy access to carefree mall shopping, restaurants, and major freeways and is just minutes from the popular Monterey Peninsula.

Our Cypress Creek Apartments enticing amenities, pet friendly community, and prime location will be met by our generous community staff to make certain your Salinas apartment living experience is unrivaled. Give us a call today and schedule a private tour to discover your new apartment home at Cypress Creek Apartments in Salinas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cypress Creek have any available units?
Cypress Creek has 6 units available starting at $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Salinas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salinas Rent Report.
What amenities does Cypress Creek have?
Some of Cypress Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cypress Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Cypress Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cypress Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Cypress Creek is pet friendly.
Does Cypress Creek offer parking?
Yes, Cypress Creek offers parking.
Does Cypress Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cypress Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cypress Creek have a pool?
Yes, Cypress Creek has a pool.
Does Cypress Creek have accessible units?
No, Cypress Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Cypress Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cypress Creek has units with dishwashers.
