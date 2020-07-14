Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator oven recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym green community parking pool racquetball court hot tub package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments e-payments

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!



Cypress Creek Salinas Apartments are a commuter's delight, this resort-like community is conveniently located in the central portion of Salinas on the Northwest corner of Main Street and Highway 101. Our Salinas Apartments are situated in the ideal location, which provides easy access to carefree mall shopping, restaurants, and major freeways and is just minutes from the popular Monterey Peninsula.



Our Cypress Creek Apartments enticing amenities, pet friendly community, and prime location will be met by our generous community staff to make certain your Salinas apartment living experience is unrivaled. Give us a call today and schedule a private tour to discover your new apartment home at Cypress Creek Apartments in Salinas.