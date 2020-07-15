/
NPS
35 Apartments For Rent Near Naval Postgraduate School
4 Units Available
Casanova Oak Knoll
Pacific Pines
930 Casanova Avenue, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
888 sqft
Located just minutes from the dining and shopping the area is known for. This upscale community offers stunning views and is near the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Pet-friendly. Homes feature a balcony, updated appliances and carpeting.
4 Units Available
Monterey Pines Apartments
201 Glenwood Cir, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monterey Pines Apartments in Monterey. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Monterey Vista
Pacific Vista
57 Soledad Dr, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
820 sqft
Luxury apartments near the beaches feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community offers convenient payment options, carport, and guest parking. Ideally located near airport, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Fisherman's Wharf, and Pebble Beach.
5 Units Available
Casanova Oak Knoll
Monterey Townhouse
825 Casanova Ave, Monterey, CA
Studio
$1,785
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1065 sqft
Right by Work Memorial Park and N. Freemont St. Spacious apartment homes with range, refrigerator, patio/balcony, oven and carport. Pool, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance available to all residents.
1 Unit Available
Monterey Vista
61 Cielo Vista Drive
61 Cielo Vista Drive, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2220 sqft
61 Cielo Vista Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Monterey Home with Incredible Bay Views - (MIMS2) San Carlos Agency, Inc.
1 Unit Available
3779 Sea Otter House
215 8th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,351
1800 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***$5351 to 9032 per month depending on time of year and length of stay.
1 Unit Available
Old Town
1021 Harrison
1021 Harrison Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Charming two bedroom one bath House with Den walking distance to MIIS, DLI and downtown Monterey - This is a charming two bedroom one bath house with den. Hardwood floors throughout, Open beam vaulted ceilings.
1 Unit Available
Del Monte Beach
3731 Baylights By The Sea
1 Surf Way, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,241
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $3241 to $4818 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** Beautiful views of Monterey Bay and the sound of the
1 Unit Available
Villa Del Monte
3805 Zen Garden Cottage
251 Dela Vina Avenue, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,392
800 sqft
Welcome to “Zen Garden Cottage”! Sleeps 5 **For up-to-the-minute availability and the best possible rates, call the Sanctuary Vacation Rentals office directly to book this home! **$4392 to $5864 per month depending on time of year and length of
1 Unit Available
284 Laurel Avenue
284 Laurel Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2400 sqft
Fully Furnished With Comfort and Elegance - This gorgeous two-story home offers many custom features and ocean views from two of the bedrooms that will leave you longing for home when away. Located at 284 Laurel Ave.
1 Unit Available
Del Monte Beach
3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes
125 Surf Way, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,081
830 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $4081 to $4817 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This ocean-side 1-bedroom 1-bath condominium nestles
1 Unit Available
218 5th Street
218 5th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
850 sqft
FURNISHED Cape Cod style pristine home; for a rent of $2800 per month. SOME UTILITIES INCLUDED (see below); 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath plus office/den, available now for a minimum of six months to one year or more.
1 Unit Available
Monterey Vista
214 Mar Vista Drive
214 Mar Vista Drive, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
2000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TO VIEW: This property is equipped with a self viewing feature provided by Rently. If you would like to schedule a self viewing time please visit Rently.com and enter the property address. https://homes.rently.
1 Unit Available
725 2nd Street
725 2nd Street, Pacific Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
800 sqft
TO VIEW: This property is equipped with a self viewing feature provided by Rently. If you would like to schedule a self viewing time please visit Rently.com and enter the property address. https://homes.rently.
1 Unit Available
Old Town
3767 International Art House
1060 Roosevelt Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,193
1375 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** **$4193 to $6086 per month depending on length of stay and time of year* The 1,375-square-foot home on a quarter-acre lot features a large deck with views of
1 Unit Available
500 Glenwood Circle
500 Glenwood Circle, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
758 sqft
Available now Comfort and convenience are yours in this centrally-located condominium with easy access to downtown Monterey, the Del Monte Shopping Center, Cannery Row and the Monterey Bay Aquarium.
1 Unit Available
Monterey Vista
150 San Bernabe Drive
150 San Bernabe Drive, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1441 sqft
Newly Updated Monterey Mid-Century Home - (FRANR I/O) San Carlos Agency, Inc. offers this wonderful home in the desirable Peter’s Gate area of Monterey. Pristine condition.
1 Unit Available
Monterey Vista
116 Mar Vista Drive
116 Mar Vista Drive, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1025 sqft
116 Mar Vista Dr. #180 Monterey CA. 93940 2 Bedrooms 1.5 Baths $2,500 security deposit, $125 document preparation fee 1,025 sq. ft.
1 Unit Available
New Monterey
1701 Hoffman Avenue
1701 Hoffman Avenue, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1624 sqft
This great home is located in New Monterey next to the DLI. Very close to Cannery Row, The beach, bike path, and more. Its also close to the NPS, MIIS, and Pebble Beach.
1 Unit Available
Del Monte Grove Laguna Grande
538 Hannon Ave.
538 Hannon Ave, Monterey, CA
Studio
$1,000
200 sqft
Cozy studio in Monterey - DO NOT DISTURB FRONT UNIT TENANTS - Rent: $1,000 Payable online or by electronic cash Deposit: $1,500 must be paid in full at lease signing Lease: one year Non-refundable Application fee: $45.
1 Unit Available
Monterey Vista
22 Vía Del Rey
22 Via Del Rey, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3800 sqft
Available now is a spacious 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Monterey. This home is located near shopping, dining, parks, schools, NPS, DLI and MIIS.
1 Unit Available
Monterey Vista
125 Via Gayuba
125 Via Gayuba, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
125 Via Gayuba Available 07/27/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Fully Furnished in Monterey - This is a great 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home, fully furnished with washer & dryer, fenced in back yard, carport parking and fireplace.
1 Unit Available
1080 Eighth Street
1080 Eighth Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
850 sqft
BEDS / BATHS: 2/1 SQUARE FOOTAGE: ±850 RENTAL PRICE: $2,000.00 per month DEPOSIT AMOUNT: $2,200.00 DEPOSIT WITH PET: $2,700.
1 Unit Available
Old Town
359 Larkin Street
359 Larkin Street, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
968 sqft
Coming available is a large apartment in Monterey. This home is located near shopping, dining. Fisherman's Wharf, Downtown Monterey, NPS, DLI and MIIS.