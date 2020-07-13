Amenities
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Welcome to our Monterey apartments!
Monterey Townhouse Apartments: where you experience coastal living, unlike anywhere else! We offer a stunning collection of apartments in Monterey, CA, joined by a myriad of attractive amenities and a highly accessible location. Two and three-bedroom townhouses are available, too!
The signature experience starts the second you step onto our well-kept grounds. The fitness center is equipped with anything your workout needs, and the resort-style swimming pool comes with cozy poolside cabanas. The BBQ and picnic area is the go-to place to relish the beautiful Californian weather. The elegant clubhouse is ideal for entertaining, while the community TV lounge is a great spot to get together. As for our homes, which include studio, one, two, and thr