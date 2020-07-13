All apartments in Monterey
Monterey, CA
Monterey Townhouse
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:51 PM

Monterey Townhouse

Open Now until 5pm
825 Casanova Ave · (408) 707-3251
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

825 Casanova Ave, Monterey, CA 93940
Casanova Oak Knoll

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 20 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,785

Studio · 1 Bath · 390 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 83 · Avail. now

$2,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 33 · Avail. now

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 831HOUSE · Avail. now

$2,760

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 01 · Avail. Oct 1

$2,945

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1290 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Monterey Townhouse.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
e-payments
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Welcome to our Monterey apartments!
Monterey Townhouse Apartments: where you experience coastal living, unlike anywhere else! We offer a stunning collection of apartments in Monterey, CA, joined by a myriad of attractive amenities and a highly accessible location. Two and three-bedroom townhouses are available, too!

The signature experience starts the second you step onto our well-kept grounds. The fitness center is equipped with anything your workout needs, and the resort-style swimming pool comes with cozy poolside cabanas. The BBQ and picnic area is the go-to place to relish the beautiful Californian weather. The elegant clubhouse is ideal for entertaining, while the community TV lounge is a great spot to get together. As for our homes, which include studio, one, two, and thr

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
restrictions: Small Dogs
Cats
rent: $35/month per cat
restrictions: Indoor Cats
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Monterey Townhouse have any available units?
Monterey Townhouse has 5 units available starting at $1,785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Monterey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Monterey Rent Report.
What amenities does Monterey Townhouse have?
Some of Monterey Townhouse's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Monterey Townhouse currently offering any rent specials?
Monterey Townhouse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Monterey Townhouse pet-friendly?
Yes, Monterey Townhouse is pet friendly.
Does Monterey Townhouse offer parking?
Yes, Monterey Townhouse offers parking.
Does Monterey Townhouse have units with washers and dryers?
No, Monterey Townhouse does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Monterey Townhouse have a pool?
Yes, Monterey Townhouse has a pool.
Does Monterey Townhouse have accessible units?
No, Monterey Townhouse does not have accessible units.
Does Monterey Townhouse have units with dishwashers?
No, Monterey Townhouse does not have units with dishwashers.
