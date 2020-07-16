24738 Guadalupe Street

Amenities

3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Carmel Cottage - (NOOTS) San Carlos Agency, Inc. presents this beautiful and updated three bedroom, two bath cottage, approximately 1,300 square feet. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Kitchen has refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, built in microwave and disposal. Kitchen opens to living room with a service bar and also has a nook area with a bay window to the front yard. Recessed lighting throughout the home. The living room offers a gas log fireplace and built-in cabinetry. Guest bathroom has ceramic tile floors, tile bath surround, and tub/shower combination. Master bathroom has ceramic tile floors, his and her sinks, bathtub with jets, and separate shower stall. The front yard is landscaped. Single car garage. Washer and dryer in the garage (left as a courtesy to tenant). Pet negotiable. No smoking. Contact San Carlos Agency at (831) 624-3901 or rentals@sancarlosagency.com to schedule a showing. Visit www.SanCarlosAgency.com or www.CarmelRentalProperties.com.



(RLNE2001477)