Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:29 AM

24738 Guadalupe Street

24738 Guadalupe Street · (831) 624-3901
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

24738 Guadalupe Street, Monterey County, CA 93923

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 24738 Guadalupe Street · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Carmel Cottage - (NOOTS) San Carlos Agency, Inc. presents this beautiful and updated three bedroom, two bath cottage, approximately 1,300 square feet. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Kitchen has refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, built in microwave and disposal. Kitchen opens to living room with a service bar and also has a nook area with a bay window to the front yard. Recessed lighting throughout the home. The living room offers a gas log fireplace and built-in cabinetry. Guest bathroom has ceramic tile floors, tile bath surround, and tub/shower combination. Master bathroom has ceramic tile floors, his and her sinks, bathtub with jets, and separate shower stall. The front yard is landscaped. Single car garage. Washer and dryer in the garage (left as a courtesy to tenant). Pet negotiable. No smoking. Contact San Carlos Agency at (831) 624-3901 or rentals@sancarlosagency.com to schedule a showing. Visit www.SanCarlosAgency.com or www.CarmelRentalProperties.com.

(RLNE2001477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24738 Guadalupe Street have any available units?
24738 Guadalupe Street has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24738 Guadalupe Street have?
Some of 24738 Guadalupe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24738 Guadalupe Street currently offering any rent specials?
24738 Guadalupe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24738 Guadalupe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 24738 Guadalupe Street is pet friendly.
Does 24738 Guadalupe Street offer parking?
Yes, 24738 Guadalupe Street offers parking.
Does 24738 Guadalupe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24738 Guadalupe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24738 Guadalupe Street have a pool?
No, 24738 Guadalupe Street does not have a pool.
Does 24738 Guadalupe Street have accessible units?
No, 24738 Guadalupe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24738 Guadalupe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24738 Guadalupe Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 24738 Guadalupe Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 24738 Guadalupe Street does not have units with air conditioning.
